ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

ALX begins the year on a high note with Tech Chat

News Agency Of Nigeria

#FeatureByALX

Ife Durosinmi Etti handling a session at the ALX 2024 Tech Chat held in Lagos, recently [ALX]
Ife Durosinmi Etti handling a session at the ALX 2024 Tech Chat held in Lagos, recently [ALX]

Recommended articles

The ALX 2024 Tech Chat is a week-long series of online and physical discussions and engagements geared to equip learners and fellows (graduates) within the ALX community with important skills and insights that will aid them in achieving their goals for the year 2024.

Data Analyst, Sand Technologies, Ugochukwu Nnadi and Country Marketing Manager, ALX, Seun BD at the ALX 2024 Tech Chat held in Lagos recently [ALX]
Data Analyst, Sand Technologies, Ugochukwu Nnadi and Country Marketing Manager, ALX, Seun BD at the ALX 2024 Tech Chat held in Lagos recently [ALX] Pulse Nigeria

The series began with an interactive online session on how to succeed in Cloud Computing, with an industry expert speaking to learners about the day-to-day running of a cloud engineer.

ADVERTISEMENT
A cross section of ALX Learners community at the ALX 2024 Tech Chat held in Lagos, recently [ALX]
A cross section of ALX Learners community at the ALX 2024 Tech Chat held in Lagos, recently [ALX] Pulse Nigeria

Financial expert and Senior Associate Advisory, Money Africa, Temilola Adeyemi, held an intuitive session on financial literacy. Sand Technologies Data Analyst, Ugochukwu Nnadi, spoke to learners on the intricacies and hacks to attaining a successful career in Data.

Country Marketing Manager, ALX, Seun BD and Senior Associate Advisory, Money Africa, Temilola Adeyemi at the ALX 2024 Tech Chat held in Lagos recently [ALX]
Country Marketing Manager, ALX, Seun BD and Senior Associate Advisory, Money Africa, Temilola Adeyemi at the ALX 2024 Tech Chat held in Lagos recently [ALX] Pulse Nigeria

Ife Durosinmi-Etti, Founder, Herconomy, held an enlightening session about the power of vision boarding and the series ended with career expert, Adebola Ajayi, taking participants through how to stand out in the job market.

ALX Learners with their vision boards [ALX]
ALX Learners with their vision boards [ALX] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

ALX Country Marketing Manager, Seun BD, expressed her excitement about the Tech Chat seminar series, stating, "At ALX, we aim to empower individuals to thrive in the digital age. This ALX 2024 Tech Chat series is a testament to our commitment to providing valuable insights and practical knowledge that can propel participants towards success in their tech careers."

A cross section of ALX Learners community at the ALX 2024 Tech Chat held in Lagos, recently [ALX]
A cross section of ALX Learners community at the ALX 2024 Tech Chat held in Lagos, recently [ALX] Pulse Nigeria

Seun BD further stated that the engagement only marks the beginning of more impactful experiences to come in 2024. “This year promises to be very impactful for us at ALX. We have such an amazing array of experiences planned for our community of learners and graduates. If there was any better time for you to kickstart your tech journey with us, it would be this year, 2024."

A cross section of ALX Learners community at the ALX 2024 Tech Chat held in Lagos, recently [ALX]
A cross section of ALX Learners community at the ALX 2024 Tech Chat held in Lagos, recently [ALX] Pulse Nigeria

ALX has already begun receiving applications for its Artificial Intelligence Career Essentials (AiCE) which contains professional toolkits, such as soft skills and leadership skills for learners seeking work, as well as a range of tech programmes such as Data Analytics, Cloud Computing and so on, for individuals seeking to upskill. More information about ALX programmes, offerings and how to apply can be found in this link.

ADVERTISEMENT
A cross section of ALX Learners community at the ALX 2024 Tech Chat held in Lagos, recently [ALX]
A cross section of ALX Learners community at the ALX 2024 Tech Chat held in Lagos, recently [ALX] Pulse Nigeria

With a wide variety of tech programmes and offerings, ALX is committed to empowering the youth with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive and excel in the tech industry.

ALX Learners with their vision boards [ALX]
ALX Learners with their vision boards [ALX] Pulse Nigeria
ALX Learners with their vision boards [ALX]
ALX Learners with their vision boards [ALX] Pulse Nigeria

#FeatureByALX

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ALX begins the year on a high note with Tech Chat

ALX begins the year on a high note with Tech Chat

Glo gifts Lagos, Abuja, Warri customers business class multi-city trips to Europe

Glo gifts Lagos, Abuja, Warri customers business class multi-city trips to Europe

Buy interest persists as stock market records ₦138bn growth

Buy interest persists as stock market records ₦138bn growth

Redmi Note 13 Series: Unveiling a new era in smartphone innovation

Redmi Note 13 Series: Unveiling a new era in smartphone innovation

Global GDP growth projected to slow from 2.7% to 2.4% in 2024 - WESP

Global GDP growth projected to slow from 2.7% to 2.4% in 2024 - WESP

Poultry farmers count losses as over 50% shut down operations

Poultry farmers count losses as over 50% shut down operations

Investors’ buy interest in tier-1 banks, others drive stock market

Investors’ buy interest in tier-1 banks, others drive stock market

7 trends that will shape Nigerian economic terrain in 2024 according to PwC

7 trends that will shape Nigerian economic terrain in 2024 according to PwC

EFCC summons local, foreign firms over $347.49 billion forex scandal

EFCC summons local, foreign firms over $347.49 billion forex scandal

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dangote outperforms Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and others as he crosses the $20 billion mark

Dangote outperforms Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and others as he crosses the $20 billion mark

Private jet owners in Nigeria face the risk of being put out of business

Private jet owners in Nigeria face the risk of being put out of business

The Africa Investment Report 2023 revealed that Kenya, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa collectively account for a dominant 68% share of the continent's total investment influx in 2023.

Kenya, Egypt, and Nigeria dominate Africa's investment hotspots list in 2023 - Report

Dangote Cement hits historic N10 trillion market cap milestone

Dangote Cement hits historic N10 trillion market cap