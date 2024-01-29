ALX begins the year on a high note with Tech Chat

The ALX 2024 Tech Chat is a week-long series of online and physical discussions and engagements geared to equip learners and fellows (graduates) within the ALX community with important skills and insights that will aid them in achieving their goals for the year 2024.

The series began with an interactive online session on how to succeed in Cloud Computing, with an industry expert speaking to learners about the day-to-day running of a cloud engineer.

Financial expert and Senior Associate Advisory, Money Africa, Temilola Adeyemi, held an intuitive session on financial literacy. Sand Technologies Data Analyst, Ugochukwu Nnadi, spoke to learners on the intricacies and hacks to attaining a successful career in Data.

Ife Durosinmi-Etti, Founder, Herconomy, held an enlightening session about the power of vision boarding and the series ended with career expert, Adebola Ajayi, taking participants through how to stand out in the job market.

ALX Country Marketing Manager, Seun BD, expressed her excitement about the Tech Chat seminar series, stating, "At ALX, we aim to empower individuals to thrive in the digital age. This ALX 2024 Tech Chat series is a testament to our commitment to providing valuable insights and practical knowledge that can propel participants towards success in their tech careers."

Seun BD further stated that the engagement only marks the beginning of more impactful experiences to come in 2024. “This year promises to be very impactful for us at ALX. We have such an amazing array of experiences planned for our community of learners and graduates. If there was any better time for you to kickstart your tech journey with us, it would be this year, 2024."

ALX has already begun receiving applications for its Artificial Intelligence Career Essentials (AiCE) which contains professional toolkits, such as soft skills and leadership skills for learners seeking work, as well as a range of tech programmes such as Data Analytics, Cloud Computing and so on, for individuals seeking to upskill. More information about ALX programmes, offerings and how to apply can be found in this link.

With a wide variety of tech programmes and offerings, ALX is committed to empowering the youth with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive and excel in the tech industry.

