African tech publication TechCabal reaches 1 million monthly web users

A recent report showed that TechCabal’s readership has grown exponentially throughout the year, reaching 2.8 million people in Q3.

Yet, October’s milestone of one million web users is the publication’s most significant audience size in its history.

TechCabal launched in 2013 to cover the Yaba tech ecosystem; in ten years it has become a global authority for understanding the business and impact of technology in Africa. With an editorial presence in East Africa, Southern Africa and West Africa, TechCabal credits its impressive growth to a team of reporters and a focus on breaking the news and incisive news analysis.

"We started the year with roughly 390k monthly readers on the TechCabal website. Since then, our monthly user count has steadily increased and today, we're celebrating one million users. This is only a testament to how important our reporting is to the tech ecosystem," said Ope Adedeji, editorial director at Big Cabal Media—the parent company of TechCabal.

This is a watershed moment for the industry as it is uncommon to see an African business publication pull this large number of readers, especially in the tech industry.

Adedeji notes that TechCabal’s readers come from across Africa and the world, notably South Africa and Kenya to read breaking news, analyses, and commentary on the website daily. She credits this increased coverage to the reporters in these countries who have been paying attention to the pulse of the ecosystem.

"For over ten years now, we’ve been dedicated to chronicling the business and impact of tech in Africa, the players, the markets, the ingenuity and the challenges," said Tomiwa Aladekomo, the CEO of Big Cabal Media.

"I’m grateful to the rapidly growing audience that trusts us to keep them up to date with what’s happening in this increasingly important industry. I’m also grateful to the phenomenal teams at TechCabal and Big Cabal Media for always pushing the boundaries, punching above their weight and dreaming bigger. We’re just getting started."

The publication is setting its sights on bigger targets, and is hiring senior reporters in these East Africa, Southern Africa regions and Nigeria.

"We've barely scratched the surface of what's possible in Africa, home to over 1.2 billion people and a bulging diaspora, and it can only get better from here," said Abubakar Idris, an editorial adviser to the TechCabal newsroom.

