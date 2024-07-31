The rising level of global poverty has been reported as the major cause of global inequality. The 2023 Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) reports that a fair share of the 1.1 billion poorest people are based in Sub-Saharan Africa making the continent the most affected by wealth inequality.

According to Credit Suisse’s Global Wealth Databook 2023, total global wealth stood at $454.38 trillion by the end of 2022 while Africa’s total wealth was put at $5.9 trillion during the same period.

8 African countries with the highest wealth inequality

Using the Gini coefficient of countries which describes income inequality, Insider Monkey has revealed the top African countries with the highest wealth inequality. A Gini coefficient of 0 represents perfect equality and a Gini coefficient of 100 means perfect inequality.

S/N Country Gini Coefficient 1 Lesotho 91.10% 2 Zambia 89% 3 South Africa 88.80% 4 Papua New Guinea 88.60% 5 Botswana 88.50% 6 Equatorial Guinea 87.10% 7 Namibia 87% 8 Nigeria 86.50%

InsiderMonkey reports that Africa holds a greater part of global wealth inequality with countries like Lesotho, Zambia, South Africa, Botswana, Equatorial Guinea, Namibia, and Nigeria having the highest wealth inequality.

According to the World Inequality Report, the top 10% of the richest people currently take away approximately 52% of global income, compared to 8.5% earned by the poorest people in the world.

This situation is further explained using the famous Pareto Principle developed in the 1890s. The principle, named after the Italian economist, Vilfredo Pareto describes the unequal allocation of wealth in society.

