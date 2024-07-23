ADVERTISEMENT
9 African countries with the highest average monthly net salary

Solomon Ekanem

Nine African countries emerged in the top 96 countries sampled for the average monthly salary in 2024.

One major metric that is used to monitor a Nation's economic growth is the citizens’ standard of living, which is measured by the average monthly net salary (After taxes).

The average monthly salary which varies significantly across different regions and countries, is the average amount of money a worker receives after deductions are subtracted from their gross salary.

In determining how rich or poor a country is, other factors like the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) (A measure of the price of the same product in different countries) also come into play.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the average per-capita purchasing power in the 10 poorest countries in the world falls below $1,500 while it is over $110,000 in the 10 richest countries. This disparity most times contribute to the increasing migration witnessed from lower economies to major economies as individuals aim to improve their living conditions.

According to Numbeo, a global database which curates data for cities and countries, nine African countries emerged in the top 96 countries sampled for the average monthly salary in 2024 which ranged from the highest $1,382.23 to $144.92 monthly.

S/N Global Rank Countru Average Salary
1 37 South Africa $1,382.23
2 64 Mauritius $593.49
3 76 Morocco $418.17
4 80 Zimbabwe $383.71
5 81 Kenya $379.99
6 86 Libya $312.51
7 87 Tunisia $308.46
8 88 Algeria $289.78
9 95 Egypt $144.92

The monthly average salaries recorded by African countries reveal a huge gap with the countries at the top of the list which includes Switzerland ($6,739.50), Luxembourg ($5,646.85), Singapore ($4,561.72), United States ($4,448.42) and Qatar ($4,117.74).

For the economies with lower average monthly salaries, global setbacks such as the Russian-Ukraine war, the Israel-Hamas conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic have been fingered as the main cause of the failing economies.

These global disturbances created tension across economies and caused disruptions to supply chains and energy markets affecting lower-income families who have been forced to survive in an economy with a never-ending increase in the price of food and other basic amenities.

