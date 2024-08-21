ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

10 African countries that first introduced polymer banknotes

Solomon Ekanem

The first recorded use of polymer notes was in Australia (1988).

African countries that first introduced polymer banknotes [Daily Post Nigeria]
African countries that first introduced polymer banknotes [Daily Post Nigeria]

The need to preserve physical cash has led to the innovative use of polymer as a durable, secure, and sustainable alternative material for banknote production.

Recommended articles

The first recorded use of polymer notes was in Australia (1988) when the $10 bill was replaced in celebration of the nation’s bicentennial anniversary.

The Australian dollar was completely switched to polymer banknotes in 1996. Other countries like New Zealand and Romania followed suit in 1999 and 2003 respectively.

African countries have also joined the league of nations that have converted some of their bank notes to polymer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The following table sourced from Visualcapitalist shows the year some African countries transitioned to the use of polymer notes for some of their currencies:

S/N Country Date
1 Nigeria 2007
2 Mozambique 2011
3 Cape Verde 2014
4 The Gambia 2014
5 Mauritania 2014
6 Botswana 2018
7 Morocco 2019
8 Angola 2020
9 Namibia 2020
10 Egypt 2022

From the table, Nigeria was the first African country to adopt polymer notes on February 28, 2007, when new versions of the ₦5 to ₦50 banknotes were introduced.

When the Ex-CBN governor, Lamido Sanusi took over, the ₦5, ₦10 and ₦50 were also changed to polymer notes on September 30, 2009 thus, all lower denomination banknotes were now printed in the polymer substrate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Polymer banknotes are made from synthetic polymer substrates (polypropylene) that consist of chains of joined individual molecules or monomers. Notes made from such materials have many built-in security features that cannot be included in paper banknotes.

Also, polymer notes are stronger, printable and less susceptible to dirt.

There are, however, some disadvantages of the notes like fading easily, not being easily foldable, sticky when wet and reacting to hot objects or heat generally.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 African countries that first introduced polymer banknotes

10 African countries that first introduced polymer banknotes

EnterpriseNGR's 2024 report: Growth in Nigeria's financial, professional sectors

EnterpriseNGR's 2024 report: Growth in Nigeria's financial, professional sectors

Best Online Poker Sites Australia: Play Poker online for real money

Best Online Poker Sites Australia: Play Poker online for real money

Beans, tomatoes prices drop as new yams fall from ₦7,000 to ₦4,000 in Abia, Imo

Beans, tomatoes prices drop as new yams fall from ₦7,000 to ₦4,000 in Abia, Imo

Best Crypto & Bitcoin (BTC) poker sites 2024

Best Crypto & Bitcoin (BTC) poker sites 2024

Future of Global Payments: TBD’s impact on financial systems, developer communities

Future of Global Payments: TBD’s impact on financial systems, developer communities

5 states with the highest cost of diesel in Nigeria

5 states with the highest cost of diesel in Nigeria

Flutterwave enables its online Merchants to accept American Express payments

Flutterwave enables its online Merchants to accept American Express payments

Effective PR services for increased brand memorability

Effective PR services for increased brand memorability

Pulse Sports

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Esther Eze wants to spend the next five years honing her capabilities as a businesswoman

How Esther Eze followed her business dreams to Mandela Washington Fellowship

Implementing Email Validation for Developers: A step-by-step guide

Implementing Email Validation for Developers: A step-by-step guide

Angie Jones, Global Vice President of Developer Relations at TBD

Future of Global Payments: TBD’s impact on financial systems, developer communities

Best Crypto & Bitcoin (BTC) poker sites 2024

Best Crypto & Bitcoin (BTC) poker sites 2024