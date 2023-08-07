ADVERTISEMENT
Access Bank to reward customers with ₦135m in DIamondXtra Season 15

Access Bank, a leading financial institution, has announced it would reward customers ₦135 million in cash prizes to over 800 lucky customers in its season 15 DiamondXtra campaign.
Access Bank, a leading financial institution, has announced it would reward customers ₦135 million in cash prizes to over 800 lucky customers in its season 15 DiamondXtra campaign. The bank also noted that in 15 years it had rewarded over 26,000 customers customers with ₦6.38 billion.

The bank also emphasized that its commitment to encouraging savings and rewarding loyal customers remains unwavering, with this year's goal aimed at reaching an even larger number of customers compared to previous years.

Speaking at the launch of DiamondXtra season 15, the Group, Head, Consumer Banking, Access Bank, Njideka Esomeju said: “DiamondXtra is one of the best things that has ever happened to banking in Nigeria, and it has transformed the lives of Nigerians who have been patronizing this special savings and reward scheme by Access Bank since 2008.”

“Since inception of the rewarding scheme, we have rewarded over 26,000 customers to the tune of over 6.38 billion and today we are here to launch the 15th season and the bank will be rewarding over 800 lucky customers with a total sum 135m.”

She added that this year’s promo would see winners emerge from different categories of rewards namely, Loyalty rewards, Regional Draws, Regional Onsite Draws, Free Digital Marketing Training and Digital Cluster Draws.

Also, she reiterated that just as the previous years in order to ensure transparency and accountability of the reward scheme, regulators from National Lottery Regulatory Commission and Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission are in place who monitor all the draws to ensure transparency.

Furthermore, on his part, the Regional Sales Director, Lagos Directorate Retail Bank South, Bolarinwa Animashaun echoed the process of transparency and due diligence of the draw over the years.

He said: “The process has always been transparent and that's why through the 15 seasons, we have been working with the National Lottery Commission and the federal consumer protection agency, so it's quite transparent. So, everyone that benefits from it, they have also revived the process.”

Also speaking at the launch, the Head of Federal Competition And Consumer Protection Commision in Lagos, Suzy Onwuka said: “I want to commend Access Bank because this is a flagship product for them and we have been monitoring it over the years. It has been transparent and over the past seasons we have not had any complaints from anyone who has won something. The commission ensures that this program is registered and also ensures that terms and conditions are favourable to the consumers as well as ensure it is adhered to. She added: “At a time like this, we must also commend them for putting a smile on consumers' faces.”

To join the winning train and stand a chance to win in the DiamondXra season 15, simply walk into any access Bank branch close to you or dial *901*5#, follow the prompt and deposit a minimum of ₦5,000.
To join the winning train and stand a chance to win in the DiamondXra season 15, simply walk into any access Bank branch close to you or dial *901*5#, follow the prompt and deposit a minimum of ₦5,000. Remember, the more multiples of ₦5000 you save, the more you stand a high chance of winning millions in the draws.

To refresh our minds about the DiamodXtra account, it is an interest-yielding hybrid account which is opened with a minimum of ₦5,000 and allows the deposit of both cash and third-party cheques not more than ₦2m. Hybrid means a combination of both savings and current account features.

The DiamondXtra Season 15 campaign will be officially launched in Abeokuta, Port Harcourt, Kano, and Enugu States.

