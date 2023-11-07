ADVERTISEMENT
9PSB takes World Savings Day to Lagos primary schools

L-R: Lead, Retail Banking and Customer Acquisition, 9 Payment Service Bank, Oladimeji Saka; Director, Bloomy Berries Nursery and Primary School, Mrs. Oliver; Head, Human Resources, 9 Payment Service Bank, Alex Nneka Ohai and Business Support & Marketing, 9 Payment Service Bank, Onyekachukwu Onuorah.
The educational campaign was held at Bloomy Berries Nursery and Primary School, Lekki, Lagos.

Speaking on the theme: “Conquer Your Tomorrow Through Savings,” at the mentorship programme, the Head of Human Resources, 9 Payment Service Bank, Alex Ohai, highlighted the importance of savings for everyone and particularly the need to start early to inculcate these values in children, especially this digital age. This, she said, is imperative to aid them in making informed decisions and taking action on matters relating to money, which will in turn prepare them for the future.

Director, Bloomy Berries Nursery and Primary schools, Mrs. Oliver, and pupils during the World Savings Day mentorship programme at Bloomy Berries Primary School, Lagos state.
“As long as they are old enough to know the importance of money and what it achieves, then, they can also learn the art of saving. The initiative, which 9PSB has fully keyed into, is championed by the Central Bank of Nigeria. This is a very laudable initiative, as it perfectly fits into our social objective as a bank. Financial literacy is key as it leads to our primary mandate of achieving financial inclusion. There is no better time to start than now with students at this level because they are the leaders of tomorrow,” Ohai remarked.

She further added, “A bank account is like a piggybank or a kolo as fondly called, but with a bank. You can have a bank account with 9PSB and save your money in that bank account. With your bank account, you will be able to keep your money safe and easily withdraw whenever you like. The bank also issues a debit card which enables you to withdraw the money you have put into the bank. This means, your debit card is connected to your bank account and helps you withdraw money without having to go physically to the bank, especially if your bank is so far away. Asides debit card, you can have access to the bank apps in your mobile phone to make transactions”.

Social Prefect, Bloomy Berries Primary School, Amariah Obuene and classmates during the World Savings Day mentorship programme at Bloomy Berries Primary School, Lagos state.
The Lead, of Retail Banking and Customer Acquisition, 9PSB, Oladimeji Saka said, “It is important to start on time because at a noticeably early age, children’s attitudes toward money are already well formed. It is never too early to instil the right financial values in the minds of the young ones, for a better tomorrow.”

World Savings Day is an annual global awareness campaign aimed at educating people, especially young people on the significance of prudent financial planning.

L-R: Director, Bloomy Berries Nursery and Primary School, Mrs. Oliver; Lead, Retail Banking and Customer Acquisition,9 Payment Service Bank, Oladimeji Saka; Head, Human Resources, 9 Payment Service Bank, Alex Nneka Ohai and some pupils.
The day is observed every year on 31 October, with various financial sector players all over the world marking the day with educational campaigns and activities to raise awareness about the importance of savings for future needs.

