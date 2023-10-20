ADVERTISEMENT
9mobile celebrates Customer Service team at Customer Service Week 2023

9mobile celebrates Customer Service Team at Customer Service Week 2023
9mobile celebrates Customer Service Team at Customer Service Week 2023

The celebration kicked off at all business locations with staff activities from different units and departments across the customer frontline, backend support, and senior management.

The Retail Team treated walk-in customers who participated in Fastest Fingers to exciting treats, while callers were randomly selected and rewarded instantly, and corporate customers and channel partners were not left out. Customer service personnel also participated in a Sip-and-Paint session to conclude the week-long activities for Customer Service Week.

At 9mobile, we hold our customers in the highest regard, and Customer Service Week reminds us to express our heartfelt gratitude for their trust and continued support.
According to Ehimare Omoike, Director of Customer Care at 9mobile "we love to foster a customer-first culture, and also recognise hard work, dedication, and commitment. No doubt, providing exceptional customer experiences is the cornerstone of any successful organisation, which is why we are appreciating and investing in our customer service team."

“Engaging and fun activities like the ‘Sip and Paint session’, creates a unique opportunity for team bonding and collaboration. Additionally, such activity encourages employees from different departments to interact and bond outside of the workplace. Strengthening these internal ties can improve how teams collaborate to serve customers,” Omoike further stated.

Beyond this celebration, we reiterate our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional customer service. Our focus remains on responsiveness, empathy, and exceeding customer expectations, as we believe these values are the bedrock of our business.

At 9mobile, we hold our customers in the highest regard, and Customer Service Week reminds us to express our heartfelt gratitude for their trust and continued support. We eagerly anticipate another year of delivering exceptional service and extend our warmest thanks to our dedicated customer service team and our loyal customers.

Customer Service Week is a globally recognised event that celebrates and recognises the efforts of customer service professionals.

