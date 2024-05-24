ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

6 banks generate ₦1.4 trillion from loans, advances in Q1, 2024

Solomon Ekanem

The high revenue earned by the banks during the period are proceeds of the recent CBN interest rate hike.

6 banks generate ₦1.4 trillion from loans, advances in Q1, 2024 [Pishon Design Studio]
6 banks generate ₦1.4 trillion from loans, advances in Q1, 2024 [Pishon Design Studio]

Some Nigerian banks have taken advantage of the Central Bank Of Nigeria’s (CBN) interest rate hike to swell their profits in the first quarter of 2024.

Recommended articles

An analysis of the banks’ Q1 2024 results revealed that six financial institutions recorded high revenue amounting to ₦1.41 trillion from interest on loans and advances to customers in the period under review.

The banks include Access Holdings Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO), United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), Zenith Bank Plc, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Plc (ETI) and Fidelity Bank Plc.

ADVERTISEMENT

A breakdown of the six banks’ earnings is shown below:

The bank earned ₦335.84 billion from interest paid from loans to customers. This revenue indicated a 125% increase from ₦149.1billion earned in Q1 2023.

Ecobank declared ₦326.73 billion interest income from loans to customers in Q1 2024 representing a 178.6% growth from ₦117.3 billion reported in Q1 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zenith Bank posted ₦300.5 million interest income from loans to customers in Q1 2024, representing 142.6% growth from ₦123.87 billion in Q1 2023.

UBA announced revenue of ₦195.31 billion from loans to customers in Q1 2024, showing a 103.3% rise from ₦96.05 billion reported in Q1 2023.

6 banks generate ₦1.4 trillion from loans, advances in Q1, 2024 [Pishon Design Studio]
6 banks generate ₦1.4 trillion from loans, advances in Q1, 2024 [Pishon Design Studio] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Fidelity Bank earned ₦128.54 billion in interest income from loans to customers in Q1 2024, representing about 74% from ₦73.91 billion in Q1 2023.

GTCO posted ₦122.04 billion interest income from loans to customers in Q1 2024, showing a 92% increase from ₦63.59 billion declared in Q1 2023.

According to some financial experts, the high revenue earned by the banks during the period are proceeds of the recent CBN interest rate hike.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recall the CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso in February 2024, raised the monetary policy rate (MPR), from 18.75% to 22.75%. This was raised again in March 2024 to 24.75%

While this move has been hailed as a strategic operation to curb the inflation surge, it has also raised concerns regarding its impact on the cost of credit for businesses currently facing harsh economic realities.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Alternative Bank, UK Government launch electric transport for Kano women

Alternative Bank, UK Government launch electric transport for Kano women

6 banks generate ₦1.4 trillion from loans, advances in Q1, 2024

6 banks generate ₦1.4 trillion from loans, advances in Q1, 2024

April records average 5kg cooking gas price at ₦6,521.58 - NBS

April records average 5kg cooking gas price at ₦6,521.58 - NBS

Food prices spike in April 2024 - NBS report reveals

Food prices spike in April 2024 - NBS report reveals

The Ethereum Ecosystem: A flourishing landscape of innovation

The Ethereum Ecosystem: A flourishing landscape of innovation

The Evolution of Bitcoin Wallets: From paper to digital

The Evolution of Bitcoin Wallets: From paper to digital

Landmark talks future plans after losing ₦42 billion resort to FG's road project

Landmark talks future plans after losing ₦42 billion resort to FG's road project

CBN Governor Cardoso says ongoing economic pains won't last forever

CBN Governor Cardoso says ongoing economic pains won't last forever

5 states with highest cooking gas price as rates jump 40% in one year

5 states with highest cooking gas price as rates jump 40% in one year

Pulse Sports

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Strategies for maximising your wins in online slots

Strategies for maximising your wins in online slots

Deputy Group Head, Integrated Indigo Limited, Adeyemo Adeleye presenting a gift, iPhone 12 Pro Max, to the winner of the raffle draw, Iregume Agboju during the public screening of Inner Drive Documentary organised by InDrive in Lagos

InDrive hosts Nigerians to a public screening of its inner drive documentary

Naira gains ₦3.31 against dollar at official market

Naira gains ₦3.31 against dollar at official market

States with highest cooking gas price [Vanguard]

5 states with highest cooking gas price as rates jump 40% in one year