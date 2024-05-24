An analysis of the banks’ Q1 2024 results revealed that six financial institutions recorded high revenue amounting to ₦1.41 trillion from interest on loans and advances to customers in the period under review.

The banks include Access Holdings Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO), United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), Zenith Bank Plc, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Plc (ETI) and Fidelity Bank Plc.

6 banks generate ₦1.4 trillion from loans, advances in Q1, 2024

A breakdown of the six banks’ earnings is shown below:

1. Access Holdings

The bank earned ₦335.84 billion from interest paid from loans to customers. This revenue indicated a 125% increase from ₦149.1billion earned in Q1 2023.

2. Ecobank

Ecobank declared ₦326.73 billion interest income from loans to customers in Q1 2024 representing a 178.6% growth from ₦117.3 billion reported in Q1 2023.

3. Zenith Bank

Zenith Bank posted ₦300.5 million interest income from loans to customers in Q1 2024, representing 142.6% growth from ₦123.87 billion in Q1 2023.

4. UBA

UBA announced revenue of ₦195.31 billion from loans to customers in Q1 2024, showing a 103.3% rise from ₦96.05 billion reported in Q1 2023.

5. Fidelity Bank

Fidelity Bank earned ₦128.54 billion in interest income from loans to customers in Q1 2024, representing about 74% from ₦73.91 billion in Q1 2023.

6. GTCO

GTCO posted ₦122.04 billion interest income from loans to customers in Q1 2024, showing a 92% increase from ₦63.59 billion declared in Q1 2023.

According to some financial experts, the high revenue earned by the banks during the period are proceeds of the recent CBN interest rate hike.

Recall the CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso in February 2024, raised the monetary policy rate (MPR), from 18.75% to 22.75%. This was raised again in March 2024 to 24.75%