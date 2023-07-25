ADVERTISEMENT
10 Winners claim prizes in 'Imagine with Airtel' competition

L-R: Head, Brands and Marketing Communications, Airtel Nigeria, Omobolanle Osotule; Nancy Charles-Egwu; Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Femi Oshinlaja; Morolake Lawal; and Moses Efe Imafidon, at the presentation of cash prizes to the top winners of the ‘Imagine with Airtel’ Competition, on Thursday, 13th July 2023, at Airtel Headquarters, Lagos.
L-R: Head, Brands and Marketing Communications, Airtel Nigeria, Omobolanle Osotule; Nancy Charles-Egwu; Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Femi Oshinlaja; Morolake Lawal; and Moses Efe Imafidon, at the presentation of cash prizes to the top winners of the 'Imagine with Airtel' Competition, on Thursday, 13th July 2023, at Airtel Headquarters, Lagos.

The consumer engagement contest, which followed the launch of Airtel Nigeria’s new brand theme, ‘A reason to Imagine’, invited the telecom company’s customers to submit their most creative ideas in any field of endeavour. The campaign was designed to demonstrate Airtel’s commitment to advancing the progress of Nigeria’s young people by providing the connectivity to turn imagination into opportunity.

Airtel presented cash prizes of ₦500,000 each to Morolake Lawal, Samuel Dotun Oyekunle, Charles-Egwu Nancy, and Moses Efe Imafidon as the top four contestants. Six participants, Bobby Eze, Ruth Olushoga, Egbuson Clinton, Arowosegbe Daniel, Clifford Temple, and Sweetings Adeyemo, received consolation prizes of ₦100,000 each. According to Airtel, these individuals truly captured the essence of the competition and demonstrated how technology can be creatively deployed to shape a brighter future.

Speaking at the event, Chief Commercial Officer Airtel Nigeria, Femi Oshinlaja, expressed the telecom giant’s excitement at the brilliance demonstrated in the videos submitted.

"We are amazed at the incredible creativity that participants showcased during the 'Imagine with Airtel' competition. The future belongs to those who dare to dream big, and we are proud to be a catalyst in turning those dreams into reality. We congratulate all the winners and look forward to witnessing their continued success."

He added that Airtel is pleased to present the winners with cash prizes that will further fuel their creative adventures and boost their productivity.

L-R: Head, Brands and Marketing Communcations, Airtel Nigeria; Omobolanle Osotule; Arowosegbe Daniel; Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Femi Oshinlaja; Ruth Olushoga; and Bobby Eze, at the presentation of N100,000 consolation cash prizes to the winners of the ‘Imagine with Airtel’ Competition, on Thursday, 13th July 2023, at Airtel Headquarters, Lagos.
L-R: Head, Brands and Marketing Communcations, Airtel Nigeria; Omobolanle Osotule; Arowosegbe Daniel; Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Femi Oshinlaja; Ruth Olushoga; and Bobby Eze, at the presentation of N100,000 consolation cash prizes to the winners of the 'Imagine with Airtel' Competition, on Thursday, 13th July 2023, at Airtel Headquarters, Lagos.

Previously, at the launch of ‘A Reason to Imagine’, Airtel leadership had promised that the corporation was committed to promoting creativity, imagination, and innovation as it continues to serve Nigerians with innovative telecommunications solutions.

“The 'Imagine with Airtel' competition is in line with Airtel’s mission to foster innovation and empower individuals to think beyond boundaries, by embracing creativity and technology to shape a future where possibilities are limitless,” Oshinlaja noted.

Enquiries:

Femi Adeniran

Director, Corporate Communications & CSR

Airtel Nigeria

adefemi.adeniran@ng.airtel.com

Airtel Nigeria is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, a member of Airtel Africa Plc, with a presence in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa.

Airtel Nigeria offers an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services.

The Airtel Africa Group aims to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys.

www.ng.airtel.com.ng

---

