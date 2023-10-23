ADVERTISEMENT
10 reasons to make the Infinix ZERO 30 5G your next smartphone

With countless options available, how does one pick the perfect device? Here are ten reasons why the Infinix ZERO 30 5G should be your next smartphone and what sets it apart:

Infinix ZERO 30 5G innovative feature allows you to simultaneously record with both the front and back cameras
Let's not dwell on the fact that Infinix Zero 30 sets a new standard in smartphone photography with its front-facing Ultra HD (4K/60FPS) camera. The smartphone also has dual video functionality. This innovative feature allows you to simultaneously record with both the front and back cameras. By doing so, you unlock a world of creative possibilities and storytelling potential. Capture both sides of a story, show your reaction while showcasing a breathtaking view, or simply provide your audience with a unique and engaging perspective.

Aside from the dual camera functionality, which is superb, the Zero 30 5g has other camera scene modes to help you capture your story succinctly, namely: film, video, AI Cam, Portrait, Super Night, AR shot, Short Video, Pro, Slow Motion, Dual Video, Panorama, Super Macro, Documents, Time-lapse, Sky shop.

These modes represent various preset configurations that the camera software provides to optimise the settings for specific types of shots. For instance:

  • Portrait mode is optimized for capturing subjects with a blurred background.
  • Super night mode enhances photos taken in low light conditions.
  • Panorama mode allows for wide-angle shots by stitching together multiple photos.
  • Super macro mode is for close-up shots, capturing fine details.
  • Time-lapse mode captures a series of photos over a period of time and compiles them into a fast-forward video.
These modes represent various preset configurations that the camera software provides to optimise the settings for specific types of shots
While the front camera is impressive, the Infinix Zero 30 5G also shines when it comes to its rear camera. Featuring a stunning 108MP sensor, it ensures that every photo you capture is filled with vivid details, vibrant colours, and exceptional clarity. Even in low-light conditions, this camera excels, thanks to its large 1/1.67" sensor and a specialised glass lens that captures 10% more light than standard lenses. Whether you're taking photos during the day or night, the Zero 30 5G's rear camera promises outstanding results. Plus, it incorporates both OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) and EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation) technologies to guarantee steady image capture, whether you're snapping photos or shooting videos.

Infinix Zero 30 5G also shines when it comes to its rear camera
Picture this: You're on the go, and suddenly, unexpected rain starts pouring down. Or perhaps you accidentally spill a drink near your phone. In moments like these, you need a smartphone that can keep up with your active lifestyle. That's where the Infinix Zero 30 5G shines. It's designed to be your reliable companion in various weather conditions and everyday mishaps. With its impressive IP53 rating for water and dust resistance, you can confidently take spur-of-the-moment shots or use your phone without worrying about the elements.

When you own the Infinix Zero 30 5G, you’ll experience effortless and lightning-fast access to your device with its in-display fingerprint sensor, taking just 234 milliseconds to unlock your phone. This sleek feature not only ensures swift access but also incorporates an anti-counterfeit algorithm, also called mobile anti-theft detection. When enabled, after two consecutive failed unlocking attempts, the phone takes pictures of the person trying to unlock your smartphone and you can view these pictures remotely.

The ZERO 30 5G also comes with Google BCR 13 security certification, ensuring your data and device are well-protected.

Infinix Zero 30 5G, you’ll experience effortless and lightning-fast access to your device with its in-display fingerprint sensor, taking just 234 milliseconds to unlock your phone
AI is the new rave and Infinix is always at the forefront of new technology. What sets the Zero 30 apart is the seamless integration of the Folax voice assistant with ChatGPT, allowing you to do more than you ever thought possible. You can now give complex instructions to Folax and watch as it helps you write entire articles or perform various tasks with ease. Tech experts have confirmed that it gives more intelligent answers than other smartphone AIs around the block. But that's not all - the ZERO 30 5G also offers the AI Wallpaper Generator app, ensuring your device always looks fresh and captivating. Plus, the convenience of fast fingerprint unlocking and NFC connectivity for cashless transactions makes it a practical choice for the modern lifestyle.

What sets the Zero 30 apart is the seamless integration of the Folax voice assistant with ChatGPT, allowing you to do more than you ever thought possible
Imagine holding a smartphone that feels like an extension of your hand, a device that not only looks stunning but also enriches your daily life. The Infinix Zero 30 5G brings you just that. This phone boasts an exquisite 3D curved display, elegantly set at a graceful 60° angle. It's not just a screen; it's a visual masterpiece. With an impressively narrow 2.8mm frame, the Zero 30 5G achieves an astounding 92.7% screen-to-body ratio. What this means is that you get more screen and less distraction, immersing yourself completely in the content you love.

But here's the magic – despite its slim and lightweight design, weighing just 185g, this phone fits like a glove in your hand. It's a perfect blend of form and function. The curved display not only enhances its aesthetics, giving it an air of sophistication but also elevates its functionality. Won’t you love to hold a phone that complements your lifestyle and gives you a gateway to a world of visual excellence?

This phone boasts an exquisite 3D curved display, elegantly set at a graceful 60° angle
8. Never Run Out of Space: 21GB (12+9GB) Extended RAM plus 256GB ROM

We all know that shooting Ultra HD videos demands plenty of storage space. But with the ZERO 30 5G, storage concerns are a thing of the past. Featuring a whopping 256GB ROM, you now have ample room to store hours of high-quality content. What's more, the 21GB of Extended Memory ensures that your phone can effortlessly handle all your needs. No more worrying about running out of storage during a shoot – the ZERO 30 5G has got you covered.

The 21GB of Extended Memory ensures that your phone can effortlessly handle all your needs
In a world where every microsecond counts, the ZERO 30 5G ensures a lag-free experience with its 144Hz refresh rate. This means the screen refreshes 144 times per second, guaranteeing smooth transitions whether you're gaming, taking pictures, playing music, or browsing. Not only does this enhance visual clarity, but it also ensures that your interactions with the device are instantaneous and fluid. Compared to the standard 60Hz in many phones, the 144Hz refresh rate is a game-changer, making everything you do with the ZERO 30 5G feel snappier and more responsive.

This allows you to mirror your smartphone screen to your PC and gives you the ease of transferring your files wirelessly from your smartphone to your PC and vice versa.

The ZERO 30 5G is a smartphone that's truly ahead of its time, and you should own one. Whether you're a content creator, a digital nomad, or someone who demands the absolute best, this device promises to enrich your digital journey in more ways than one. Make the switch today and walk into any authorized Infinix retail outlet nationwide to buy your ZERO 30 5G device.

The ZERO 30 5G is a smartphone that's truly ahead of its time, and you should own one
To learn more about the Infinix Zero 30 Series follow Infinix Nigeria, on Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok.

---

