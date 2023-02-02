ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Digital Economy sector most successful, saves FG N45.7bn – Buhari

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari says the digital economy sector has been most successful in the diversification of the nation’s economy, saving the Federal Government over N45.7 billion in IT projects clearance.

President Muhammadu Buhari (left) with Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari (left) with Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami [Presidency]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

While linking the two policies to the diversification and prosperity of the economy, President Buhari said the National Policy on the Nigerian Government Second-Level Domains and the National Data Policy, are central to accelerating the development of the nation’s digital economy sector.

He added that the Federal Government would continue to develop policies and programmes in furtherance of the diversification of the economy:

“In the last three and a half years, we have intensified the development of policies, design of programmes and implementation of projects in the digital economy sector and the impact has been very impressive.

“For example, we have succeeded in diversifying our economy to a large extent.

”And this is obvious when we consider the contribution of the ICT sector to our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter of 2022 which stood at 18.44%, compared to the contribution of the oil sector to the GDP which was 6. 33% in the same period,” he said.

The president noted that Nigeria’s strides towards a thriving digital economy started on Oct. 17, 2019 with the redesignation of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and the restructuring of its mandate.

According to him, the changes have been phenomenal.

“We are proud of the great strides of our digital economy sector and the impact it has had on the different sectors of our economy and I commend the Minister for being committed to the implementation of the digital economy mandate.

“As part of our commitment towards ensuring the sustainability of our gains in the digital economy sector, we have taken steps to institutionalise the process by developing relevant policies and strategies,” he further stated.

According to him, a total of 21 new national policies and strategies have been developed by the Federal Government since 2019.

“The policies and strategies are national instruments to support Nigeria’s digital economy at the national and sub-national levels.

”The national policies have led to significant development across all sectors of our economy.”

On the issue of digital identity for the country, Buhari declared that the present administration had actively promoted it as key to a sustainable and secure development of the digital economy.

He added that this would ultimately promote the use of the right identity by all Federal Public Institutions.

While noting that “the National Policy on Nigeria Government Second-Level Domains is a welcome step in this direction,” he directed that all government officials should refrain from using private emails for official purposes.

He said Federal Public institutions (FPIs) must migrate their websites to the relevant government domains.

On the recent deployment of Starlink services by SpaceX in Nigeria, first of its kind in Africa, the president expressed his delight, declaring:

“We are glad that Starlink services are already deployed in Nigeria. This has made Nigeria the first and only African country to have this link.

”With the deployment of Starlink services in Nigeria, we have 100 percent broadband penetration in Nigeria.”

Earlier, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami said that the two policies being inaugurated were outcomes of compliance with the President’s directive to come up with a National Policy that was earlier approved by the Federal Executive Council.

He noted that the policies were targeted at consolidating on the gains achieved so far in the digital ecosystem.

The minister enumerated the benefits to be derived from implementing the policies.

He said the ministry relied on relevant provisions of the Constitution of Nigeria 1999 as amended, and the NITDA Act 2007, with the belief that they would go a long way in consolidating the achievements in the digital economy sector.

On the National Data Policy, Pantami reiterated the indispensability of data in national life, emphasizing that data was critical and could be leveraged on for the development of other sectors of the economy.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Digital Economy sector most successful, saves FG N45.7bn – Buhari

Digital Economy sector most successful, saves FG N45.7bn – Buhari

The first-ever media sustainability conference is set to take place in Nairobi, Kenya

The first-ever media sustainability conference is set to take place in Nairobi, Kenya

Top 10 universities in Africa based on levels of education, employability, faculty, and research

Top 10 universities in Africa based on levels of education, employability, faculty, and research

Here's what young wealthy Kenyans are doing to secure their investments amid uncertainty in the global economy

Here's what young wealthy Kenyans are doing to secure their investments amid uncertainty in the global economy

Nigeria’s Dangote Industries partners with the Chinese firm, Sinoma, to boost production capacity

Nigeria’s Dangote Industries partners with the Chinese firm, Sinoma, to boost production capacity

Zanzibar’s president is looking to make horticulture a significant part of his country’s economy

Zanzibar’s president is looking to make horticulture a significant part of his country’s economy

CBN tells Nigerians what to do as new notes scarcity bites harder

CBN tells Nigerians what to do as new notes scarcity bites harder

Dangote, Sinoma sign agreement to build 6Mta cement plant in Ogun State

Dangote, Sinoma sign agreement to build 6Mta cement plant in Ogun State

NGX maintains upward trend by N142bn

NGX maintains upward trend by N142bn

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 5 economies in Sub-Saharan Africa to watch out for in 2023, according to IMF

Top 5 economies in Sub-Saharan Africa to watch out for in 2023, according to IMF

Tripoli, Libya

Top 10 African countries with the highest GDP projections for 2023

Oil rig

Tanzania joins the list of African countries to sign an oil deal in the new year

Nigeria, Cameroon and Zimbabwe lead the pack of African students studying overseas

Nigeria, Cameroon and Zimbabwe lead the pack of African students studying overseas