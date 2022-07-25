'Dedication helped me win a brand-new car in the Bolt Driver’s League Challenge' – Eseosa Okunoyawe

In this chat with Eseosa reveals how dedication and commitment helped him emerge as the top driver on Bolt in Nigeria. Eseosa also narrates his journey with Bolt, his experience participating in the competition, and advice for aspiring Bolt drivers.

How did you learn about winning the competition, and how does it feel to be the overall winner of the competition in Nigeria?

I got the information via an email sent by Bolt to all drivers. I always wanted to win this competition, so I joined and worked hard to perform well. At the end of every week, Bolt would share a report on your performance, and tokens were earned as a result.

Winning the competition wasn’t so surprising because since I signed up on the platform, I have been the recipient of many awards. For example, in 2020, five top drivers in Benin, including me, were nominated, and received a group award. The same thing happened in 2021, during the Bolt’s Driver’s League challenge when I was awarded as the ‘Top Driver in Benin’. That award came with a brand-new washing machine. This time, I won the overall competition and grand prize. So, it feels good!

Why did you choose to drive on Bolt when there are other ways to make money in Nigeria?

I always tell people that one of the most lucrative and legitimate means of income in Nigeria is ride-hailing. Driving and earning on the Bolt platform has drastically improved my finances, no doubt about it. The difference is so clear!

Whenever people bring their new business proposals to me, I advise them to acquire a car and sign up on Bolt because the customer base is already there waiting. All they need to do is get their cars and turn on the app, then they’re good to go!

Can you tell us more about the requirements and guidelines as a Bolt driver?

The major requirement is to get a car and have a smartphone, then you can sign up for the platform. After this, the driver is required to go through some screening which involves a verification process and training before they're allowed to use the platform.. The most important guideline as a Bolt driver is to be very disciplined. You must be able to tolerate people, especially your riders, and able to manage different kinds of people.

What will be your next step from here on?

My next step will be to continue driving for Bolt. I am not ready to quit the stage any moment from now. I have always enjoyed driving on the Bolt platform as the incentives are just too numerous to mention. You have car insurance, an HMO, Bolt’s total gift card, and weekly bonuses, among many others. It is just too robust for me to start thinking of leaving the platform anytime soon. I will remain here and will continue to drive for Bolt.

What does the rewarded car mean to you, and what plans do you have for it?

The brand-new car means everything to me. The award ceremony occurred in January 2022, where the cars were distributed to the winners. Since then, I have been using it around the city of Benin, driving and earning with Bolt. It has made my work much easier as I haven’t had to visit the mechanic at all. In terms of fuel consumption, it is more efficient than my previous car where I had to spend almost N200,000 every month. Now I spend far less. Even when it comes to servicing the car, it is done by Coscharis Motors who partnered with Bolt to send their technicians from Lagos to perform the task. It’s been an incredible experience!

Pulse Nigeria

What advice do you give to potential or aspiring drivers who want to drive with Bolt?

The advice I would give to potential and aspiring Bolt drivers is to get their driver's licenses, get a car, and get a phone and sign up on the platform. Having gone through that stage, I know how my life and that of the people around me transformed through my driving and earning on Bolt. I will also encourage them to join Bolt so that they can also be a potential winner of a brand-new car.

I want to especially thank the Bolt team in Nigeria for the platform given to showcase our potential.

---