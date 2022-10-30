RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Dangote Sugar declares N36.27bn profit in 9 months

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc has announced a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of N36.27 billion for a duration of nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022.

Dangote Sugar Refinery factory (Image: WorldStage)
Dangote Sugar Refinery factory (Image: WorldStage)

Read Also

He said that the company’s PBT rose by N13.17 billion compared to N23.10 billion posted in the corresponding period in 2022.

Singhvi added that Profit After Tax (PAT) rose from N15.51 billion to N24.83 billion, while revenue went up from N195.50 billion to N288.32 billion.

He attributed the positive results for the period to key trade interventions introduced during the year and positive market responses.

He recalled that the company recorded a PBT of N29.73 billion for the half year ended June 30, 2022 while PAT hit N20.24 billion in that period.

“Our impressive performance in the period demonstrates our resilience in the face of prevalent challenges, which rightly reflected in strong top-line growth as seen in the financial results,” he said.

Singhvi said that Dangote Sugar Refinery had continued to implement its sugar backward integration projects plans and enhance its outgrowers scheme to support the economic growth of the immediate communities.

He said the company’s aim was to develop a robust outgrower scheme with no fewer than 5,000 outgrowers when the projects have fully taken off.

This, he explained, was in addition to the achievement of other targets of its ‘Sugar for Nigeria Project’ plan.

“The key focus of the sugar refinery is achievement of the Dangote Sugar Backward Integration Projects targets and putting Nigeria on the path of sugar self-sufficiency and the world sugar map.

“Employees health and safety as well as that of its partners remains a top priority at the company’s operations at the Apapa Refinery, its Sugar Backward Integration Operations in Numan, Adamawa and Tunga, Nasarawa.

“All processes are in compliance with stipulated health and safety protocols,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dangote Sugar Refinery is Nigeria’s largest producer of household and commercial sugar with 1.44M MT refining capacity.

The company refines raw sugar imported from Brazil to white, Vitamin A fortified refined granulated white sugar suitable for household and industrial uses.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dangote Sugar declares N36.27bn profit in 9 months

Dangote Sugar declares N36.27bn profit in 9 months

Depression and drought scourge Kenyan farmers as their products become valueless

Depression and drought scourge Kenyan farmers as their products become valueless

French CNN - TF1 TV Network celebrated the extraordinary achievements of Sijibomi Ogundele - The Agege boy who built a luxury real estate empire from scratch

French CNN - TF1 TV Network celebrated the extraordinary achievements of Sijibomi Ogundele - The Agege boy who built a luxury real estate empire from scratch

Moghalu lauds CBN’s proposed Naira redesigning, urges 90-day implementation window

Moghalu lauds CBN’s proposed Naira redesigning, urges 90-day implementation window

IMF cautions Nigeria on plans to redesign Naira notes, says it is ready to help if needed

IMF cautions Nigeria on plans to redesign Naira notes, says it is ready to help if needed

See the costly debt default currently troubling Kenyan Airways

See the costly debt default currently troubling Kenyan Airways

Naira redesign was approved by Buhari - CBN replies Finance Minister

Naira redesign was approved by Buhari - CBN replies Finance Minister

Finance Minister dissociates self from Emefiele's plan to redesign naira

Finance Minister dissociates self from Emefiele's plan to redesign naira

Unity Bank declares N2.2bn profit in Q3, grows gross earnings by 17%

Unity Bank declares N2.2bn profit in Q3, grows gross earnings by 17%

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

aliko-dangote

Dangote Refinery will cut Ghana’s fuel imports and reduce pump price, says NPA Chief Executive

Africa atlas

5 outrageous reasons foreign countries are denying Africans visa

University of Ibadan

Top 8 highest-ranked African Universities heading into 2023 (Africa's Ivy League)

Naira Denominations

5 important things to know about the Central Bank of Nigeria redesigning the Naira