Dabiri-Erewa lauded the CBN on Tuesday in a statement by the commission’s Head of Media and Public Relations, Mr Abdur-Rahman Balogun.

The statement quoted Dabiri-Erewa as saying that the scheme would impact the Nigerian economy.

She said CBN introduced the “NAIRA 4 DOLLAR SCHEME” for Diaspora Remittances following its policy of remittance issuance in the currency of remittance.

Dabiri-Erewa said that the scheme was a welcome idea as the policy would encourage Nigerians in the Diaspora to send money through official channels.

“The CBN Naira 4 Dollar scheme is an incentive for senders and recipients of International Money Transfer whereby recipients of Diaspora Remittances through CBN-licensed International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) shall be paid N5 per every dollar received as remittance inflow,” it said.

She also said NiDCOM was finalising a Nigerian diaspora investment fund through which Nigerians in the diaspora could structure and channel their investments.

She added that the response of Nigerians living abroad to the Nigerian Diaspora Investment Summit had been very encouraging and impactful.

