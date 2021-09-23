RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Current Prices of Building Materials in Nigeria (September 2021)

Dennis Isong Pulse Contributor

There is a shortfall in the number of houses required to accommodate the teeming Nigerian Population even though the actual percentage figure needs a confirmation.

Building Materials in Nigeria
Building Materials in Nigeria

However, the Federal Government through the Honorable Minister for Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN has at least admitted that there is a shortfall when he unveiled plans currently ongoing with the Federal Ministry of Finance to address housing shortfall concerns.

The Nigerian Government, in its public pronouncements, has put the task of driving the construction industry with the private sector particularly in the housing sector. Furthermore, the Federal Government has promised to support the industry with appropriate fiscal and monetary policies to drive down lending rates for all players in the industry.

The footprints of private sector in the real estate has seen a rapid increase in Nigeria since 2007 with the approval of several mass housing schemes, subsequently a lot of Nigerians especially those in paid employments entitled to a mortgage facility are involved in one housing project or the other.

This article is to put together to provide insight to house owners or potential house owners on the current prices of building materials in Nigeria to aid in financial planning.

HIKE IN PRICE OF THE BUILDING MATERIALS IN NIGERIA

Due to the persistent depreciation of the Naira, the cost of building materials has experienced a drastic hike between prices 2020 and 2021 especially for imported products. Other reasons that have led to the increase in cost include:

  1. Rising inflation
  2. High interest rate
  3. Inefficient distribution network of materials
  4. Poor Road infrastructure for haulage
  5. Ban on importation of cement

The table below gives cost comparison of various building materials in 2021 for selected brands as at September 2021.

PRODUCTSDESCRIPTIONSEPTEMBER 2021
CEMENT 
Dangote 32.5 & 42.550kg(1 bag), 50kg(600 bags=1 trailer load)3,8002, 250,000.00
Elephant Superset 50kg(1 bag), 50kg(600 bags=1 trailer load)3,650,00, 2,150,000,00
Elephant50kg 50kg(600 bags=1 trailer load)-3,700.00, 2,200,000.00
Eagle 50kg(1 bag), 50kg(600 bags=1 trailer load)3600.00, 2,100,000.00
Bua 50kg(1 bag), 50kg(600 bags=1 trailer load)3,650.00, 2,150,000,00
Ibeto Regular50kg(1 bag), 50kg(600 bags=1 trailer load)3,600.00, 2,100,000.00
Lafarge 50kg(1 bag), 50kg (600 bags =A trailer load)3,450.00, 2,070,000.00
Unicem50kg(1 bag), 50kg(600 bags =A trailer load)3,800.00, 2,300,000.00
GRANITE 
¾ inch, cargo20 tonnes(1 trip) 
125,000.00 -143,000.00
½ inch, cargo20 tonnes(1 trip) 
122,00.00 - 145,000.00
¼ inch, cargo20 tonnes(1 trip) 
120,000.00 - 135,000.00
Granite(Stone dust).
20 tonnes. (1 trip) 
96,000.00 - 110,000.00
PRODUCTDESCRIPTION2021 ( Cost=N=)
Gravel(1-¼ inch) 7 tonnes (1 trip)
45,000.00 - 60,000.00
BUILDING SAND

Sharp sand20 tonnes(1 trip)60,000.00- 70,000.00
Soft sharp sand20 tonnes(1 trip)90,000.00 -1 00,000.00
sharp sand Filling20 tonnes (1 trip)52,500.00 - 60,000.00
Quarry Dust Filling20 tonnes(1 trip)130,000.00 - 140,000.00
LATERITE SOIL

Highly clayish, red laterite soil.10 tonnes(1 trip), 20 tonnes(1 trip)14,000.00, 22,000.00.
Highlyclayish, yellowish-brown laterite10 tonnes(1 trip), 20 tonnes(1 trip)12,000.00, 20,000.00
Highly clayishdirty-white.10 tonnes(1 trip), 20 tonnes(1 trip)10,000.00, 20,000.00
Fairly clayish,red soil10 tonnes(1 trip), 20 tonnes(1 trip)10,000.00, 18,000.00
Fairly clayish,yellowish-brown laterite10 tonnes(1 trip), 20 tonnes(1 trip)10,000.00, 18,000.00
Fairly clayish,dirty-white laterite.10 tonnes(1 trip), 20 tonnes(1 trip)10,000.00, 18,000.00
BLOCKS

Blocks225mm-9”(hollow sandcrete)Vibrated, hand  molded300.00, 280.00
Blocks(hollow sandcrete, 150mm, 6-inches)Vibrated, hand  molded280.00, 250.00
Blocks225-9”(laterite, choke bricks)Vibrated, hand  molded120.00, 100.00
Blocks150mm-6”(solid sandcret)Vibrated, hand  molded320.00, 290.00
NAILS

1’51 Bag8,500.00
2’1 Bag6,750.00
2 1/2’1 Bag6,200.00
3’1 Bag6,000.00
4’1 Bag6,700.00
Wall nails(2’)1 Packet1,050.00
Wall nails(3’)1 Packet1,000.00
Wall nails(4’)1 Packet1,100.00
STEEL RODS


Local Rod 12mm (93 pieces)405,000

Local Rod 10mm (133 pieces)410,000

Local Rod 8mm  (210 pieces)
440,000

Local Rod 16mm  (52 pieces)
405,000

TMT tested standard iron rods12mm (93 pieces)
420,000

TMT tested standard iron rods 16mm (52 pieces)
420,000

TMT tested standard iron rods 10mm (133 pieces)
420,000

TMT tested standard iron rods 8mm. ( 210 pieces) 
450,000

TMT tested standard iron rods 20mm ( 33 pieces)
420,000

TMT tested standard iron rods 25mm (21 pieces)
420,000
BRC MESH



20m of 4.0mm.17,500.00

25m of 4.0mm .26,000.00

20m of 3.5mm.14.500.00
BINDING WIRE



A roll of STIFF type11,500.00

A roll of FLEXIBLE type10,00.00
ROOFING SHEETS

Stone-coated roofing sheet

Shake design Shake design.(0.55mm thick)3,250.00
Roman design Roman design. (0.55mm thick) 3,250.00
Classic design Classic design. (0.55mm thick) 3,050.00
Shingle designShingle design. ( 0.55mm thick)3,250,00
Fiber Britment roofing sheets


Swiss roofing sheet3,500.00
Aluminum sheets (for roofing) 
METCOPPO sheet 0.55mm thickness, 0.45mm thick2,350.00, 1,700.00
Long span sheet0.55 mm thick, 0.45mm thick2,050.00, 1,500.00
Step tile sheet0.55 mm thick, 0.45mm thick2,300.00, 1,600.00
WATER CLOSET SEATS

A & S
55,000.00
Nismad
62,500.00
Sweet home 
62,500.00
Twyford 
61,500.00
Virony
75,000.00
PRICE LIST OF WINDOWS

Windows (casement)600*600mm Bronze-glazed7,500.00

600*600 mm Aluminum-covered7,500.00

600×750 mm bronze-glazed4,250.00
Windows (sliding)600×600 mm Bronze-glazed7,250.00

600×750 mm bronze-glazed7,500.00

600×600 mm Aluminum-covered 4,250,00
Windows Louvre1500*1200mm window8,000.00

750*750mm window1,800.00

1800*1200mm window10,000.00
PRODUCTSDESCRIPTIONCOST
DOORS

Nigerian DoorsChinese door, single (imported)15,000.00

Double Door imported35,000.00

Turkey double security door (imported)27,500.00

Imported Security Double Door55,000.00

Low—density Flush plywood5,500.00

Flush plywood high-density10,000.00

Security Single door (metal)22,500.00

Security double door (meta)30,000.00

Domestic Furniture Doors7,000.00
China Doors


Watson Times Chinese Door75,000.00

Watson Times Chinese Door (4 & 5 Feet)67,500.00

China Steel Doors59,500.00

China Security Door125,000.00
Turkey Doors

 
Turkey Hardwood Door77,500.00

Turkey Laminox Door105,000.00

Turkey Door-in Door 125,000.00
 Turkey Luxury Door325,000.00

Turkey Coco Castello Door225,000.00
Security Doors

Watson Time – Chinese Security Steel Door3 feet47,500.00

4feet47,500.00
Turkish Classic Security Door:3 feet120,000.00

4feet130,000.00
German Armord Security Door (Iron):
3 feet160,000.00

4 feet200,000.00
Local Metal (Steel) Security Doors:3 feet27,500.00

4 feet34,500.00
Turkish Luxury Security Doors:3 feet260,000.00

4 feet280,500.00
German Copper Security Door:3 feet   57,500.00

4 feet     70,000.00
ProductsDescriptionCost (=N=)
Burglary Proof1200*1200mm. burglar- proof (wrought iron)9,500.00

1500*1200mm burglar-proof (wrought iron)11,000.00

900*2100mm burglar-proof (wrought iron)             13,500.00

750×750mm burglar-proof (wrought iron)               2,100.00

900×1200mm burglar- proof (wrought iron)               5.750.00  
Wood

Hardwoods3* 4              1,400.00

2 * 2               525.00

2 * 3               655.00

2 * 4               900.00

2 * 5               450.00

2 * 6            1,725.00
Softwood2 * 4* 12                800.00
 2 *3 * 12                525.00

2*2                500.00

1*2*12            1,600.00
Ply woods

Afara Plywood1 sheet of ½-inch           3,250.00
 1 sheet of ¼-inch           2,150.00

1 sheet of ¾-inch–            5,250.00
Obeche Plywood 1 sheet of ½-inch           3,000.00
 1 sheet of ¼-inc           1,725.00

1 sheet of ¾-inch           4,250.00
Resin Coated Plywood1 sheet of ½-inch            2,900.00

1 sheet of ¾-inch            3,500.00

1 sheet of ¼ -inch           2,650.00
Veneer Plywood 1 sheet of ½-inch           2,750.00
 1 full sheet of ¼-inch            2,850.00

1 sheet of ¾-inch           3,750.00
 1 sheet of ¼-inch mg’s Plywood           1,800.00

1 sheet of 3/4-inch Plywood (marine) 9,000.00
Floor Tiles

Tiles (vitrified)30*30 pack           1,250.00

40*40 pack          1,350.00

30×30 pack          1,525.00
Ceramic tiles price30 × 30 pack          1,350.00

40 x 40 pack          1,575.00
Unpolished Porcelain40 x 40 pack          2,750.00

30 x 60 pack          3,375.00

Conclusion

Having a prior knowledge of cost of building materials will help when interacting with engineers, architects, professional builders, artisans and suppliers. We do hope that you did find this article useful.

