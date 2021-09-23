However, the Federal Government through the Honorable Minister for Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN has at least admitted that there is a shortfall when he unveiled plans currently ongoing with the Federal Ministry of Finance to address housing shortfall concerns.
Current Prices of Building Materials in Nigeria (September 2021)
There is a shortfall in the number of houses required to accommodate the teeming Nigerian Population even though the actual percentage figure needs a confirmation.
The Nigerian Government, in its public pronouncements, has put the task of driving the construction industry with the private sector particularly in the housing sector. Furthermore, the Federal Government has promised to support the industry with appropriate fiscal and monetary policies to drive down lending rates for all players in the industry.
The footprints of private sector in the real estate has seen a rapid increase in Nigeria since 2007 with the approval of several mass housing schemes, subsequently a lot of Nigerians especially those in paid employments entitled to a mortgage facility are involved in one housing project or the other.
This article is to put together to provide insight to house owners or potential house owners on the current prices of building materials in Nigeria to aid in financial planning.
HIKE IN PRICE OF THE BUILDING MATERIALS IN NIGERIA
Due to the persistent depreciation of the Naira, the cost of building materials has experienced a drastic hike between prices 2020 and 2021 especially for imported products. Other reasons that have led to the increase in cost include:
- Rising inflation
- High interest rate
- Inefficient distribution network of materials
- Poor Road infrastructure for haulage
- Ban on importation of cement
The table below gives cost comparison of various building materials in 2021 for selected brands as at September 2021.
|PRODUCTS
|DESCRIPTION
|SEPTEMBER 2021
|CEMENT
|Dangote 32.5 & 42.5
|50kg(1 bag), 50kg(600 bags=1 trailer load)
|3,8002, 250,000.00
|Elephant Superset
|50kg(1 bag), 50kg(600 bags=1 trailer load)
|3,650,00, 2,150,000,00
|Elephant
|50kg 50kg(600 bags=1 trailer load)-
|3,700.00, 2,200,000.00
|Eagle
|50kg(1 bag), 50kg(600 bags=1 trailer load)
|3600.00, 2,100,000.00
|Bua
|50kg(1 bag), 50kg(600 bags=1 trailer load)
|3,650.00, 2,150,000,00
|Ibeto Regular
|50kg(1 bag), 50kg(600 bags=1 trailer load)
|3,600.00, 2,100,000.00
|Lafarge
|50kg(1 bag), 50kg (600 bags =A trailer load)
|3,450.00, 2,070,000.00
|Unicem
|50kg(1 bag), 50kg(600 bags =A trailer load)
|3,800.00, 2,300,000.00
|GRANITE
|¾ inch, cargo
|20 tonnes(1 trip)
|125,000.00 -143,000.00
|½ inch, cargo
|20 tonnes(1 trip)
|122,00.00 - 145,000.00
|¼ inch, cargo
|20 tonnes(1 trip)
|120,000.00 - 135,000.00
|Granite(Stone dust).
|20 tonnes. (1 trip)
|96,000.00 - 110,000.00
|PRODUCT
|DESCRIPTION
|2021 ( Cost=N=)
|Gravel(1-¼ inch)
|7 tonnes (1 trip)
|45,000.00 - 60,000.00
|BUILDING SAND
|Sharp sand
|20 tonnes(1 trip)
|60,000.00- 70,000.00
|Soft sharp sand
|20 tonnes(1 trip)
|90,000.00 -1 00,000.00
|sharp sand Filling
|20 tonnes (1 trip)
|52,500.00 - 60,000.00
|Quarry Dust Filling
|20 tonnes(1 trip)
|130,000.00 - 140,000.00
|LATERITE SOIL
|Highly clayish, red laterite soil.
|10 tonnes(1 trip), 20 tonnes(1 trip)
|14,000.00, 22,000.00.
|Highlyclayish, yellowish-brown laterite
|10 tonnes(1 trip), 20 tonnes(1 trip)
|12,000.00, 20,000.00
|Highly clayishdirty-white.
|10 tonnes(1 trip), 20 tonnes(1 trip)
|10,000.00, 20,000.00
|Fairly clayish,red soil
|10 tonnes(1 trip), 20 tonnes(1 trip)
|10,000.00, 18,000.00
|Fairly clayish,yellowish-brown laterite
|10 tonnes(1 trip), 20 tonnes(1 trip)
|10,000.00, 18,000.00
|Fairly clayish,dirty-white laterite.
|10 tonnes(1 trip), 20 tonnes(1 trip)
|10,000.00, 18,000.00
|BLOCKS
|Blocks225mm-9”(hollow sandcrete)
|Vibrated, hand molded
|300.00, 280.00
|Blocks(hollow sandcrete, 150mm, 6-inches)
|Vibrated, hand molded
|280.00, 250.00
|Blocks225-9”(laterite, choke bricks)
|Vibrated, hand molded
|120.00, 100.00
|Blocks150mm-6”(solid sandcret)
|Vibrated, hand molded
|320.00, 290.00
|NAILS
|1’5
|1 Bag
|8,500.00
|2’
|1 Bag
|6,750.00
|2 1/2’
|1 Bag
|6,200.00
|3’
|1 Bag
|6,000.00
|4’
|1 Bag
|6,700.00
|Wall nails(2’)
|1 Packet
|1,050.00
|Wall nails(3’)
|1 Packet
|1,000.00
|Wall nails(4’)
|1 Packet
|1,100.00
|STEEL RODS
|Local Rod 12mm (93 pieces)
|405,000
|Local Rod 10mm (133 pieces)
|410,000
|Local Rod 8mm (210 pieces)
|440,000
|Local Rod 16mm (52 pieces)
|405,000
|TMT tested standard iron rods12mm (93 pieces)
|420,000
|TMT tested standard iron rods 16mm (52 pieces)
|420,000
|TMT tested standard iron rods 10mm (133 pieces)
|420,000
|TMT tested standard iron rods 8mm. ( 210 pieces)
|450,000
|TMT tested standard iron rods 20mm ( 33 pieces)
|420,000
|TMT tested standard iron rods 25mm (21 pieces)
|420,000
|BRC MESH
|20m of 4.0mm.
|17,500.00
|25m of 4.0mm .
|26,000.00
|20m of 3.5mm.
|14.500.00
|BINDING WIRE
|A roll of STIFF type
|11,500.00
|A roll of FLEXIBLE type
|10,00.00
|ROOFING SHEETS
|Stone-coated roofing sheet
|Shake design
|Shake design.(0.55mm thick)
|3,250.00
|Roman design
|Roman design. (0.55mm thick)
|3,250.00
|Classic design
|Classic design. (0.55mm thick)
|3,050.00
|Shingle design
|Shingle design. ( 0.55mm thick)
|3,250,00
|Fiber Britment roofing sheets
|Swiss roofing sheet
|3,500.00
|Aluminum sheets (for roofing)
|METCOPPO sheet
|0.55mm thickness, 0.45mm thick
|2,350.00, 1,700.00
|Long span sheet
|0.55 mm thick, 0.45mm thick
|2,050.00, 1,500.00
|Step tile sheet
|0.55 mm thick, 0.45mm thick
|2,300.00, 1,600.00
|WATER CLOSET SEATS
|A & S
|55,000.00
|Nismad
|62,500.00
|Sweet home
|62,500.00
|Twyford
|61,500.00
|Virony
|75,000.00
|PRICE LIST OF WINDOWS
|Windows (casement)
|600*600mm Bronze-glazed
|7,500.00
|600*600 mm Aluminum-covered
|7,500.00
|600×750 mm bronze-glazed
|4,250.00
|Windows (sliding)
|600×600 mm Bronze-glazed
|7,250.00
|600×750 mm bronze-glazed
|7,500.00
|600×600 mm Aluminum-covered
|4,250,00
|Windows Louvre
|1500*1200mm window
|8,000.00
|750*750mm window
|1,800.00
|1800*1200mm window
|10,000.00
|PRODUCTS
|DESCRIPTION
|COST
|DOORS
|Nigerian Doors
|Chinese door, single (imported)
|15,000.00
|Double Door imported
|35,000.00
|Turkey double security door (imported)
|27,500.00
|Imported Security Double Door
|55,000.00
|Low—density Flush plywood
|5,500.00
|Flush plywood high-density
|10,000.00
|Security Single door (metal)
|22,500.00
|Security double door (meta)
|30,000.00
|Domestic Furniture Doors
|7,000.00
|China Doors
|Watson Times Chinese Door
|75,000.00
|Watson Times Chinese Door (4 & 5 Feet)
|67,500.00
|China Steel Doors
|59,500.00
|China Security Door
|125,000.00
|Turkey Doors
|
|Turkey Hardwood Door
|77,500.00
|Turkey Laminox Door
|105,000.00
|Turkey Door-in Door
|125,000.00
|Turkey Luxury Door
|325,000.00
|Turkey Coco Castello Door
|225,000.00
|Security Doors
|Watson Time – Chinese Security Steel Door
|3 feet
|47,500.00
|4feet
|47,500.00
|Turkish Classic Security Door:
|3 feet
|120,000.00
|4feet
|130,000.00
|German Armord Security Door (Iron):
|3 feet
|160,000.00
|4 feet
|200,000.00
|Local Metal (Steel) Security Doors:
|3 feet
|27,500.00
|4 feet
|34,500.00
|Turkish Luxury Security Doors:
|3 feet
|260,000.00
|4 feet
|280,500.00
|German Copper Security Door:
|3 feet
|57,500.00
|4 feet
|70,000.00
|Products
|Description
|Cost (=N=)
|Burglary Proof
|1200*1200mm. burglar- proof (wrought iron)
|9,500.00
|1500*1200mm burglar-proof (wrought iron)
|11,000.00
|900*2100mm burglar-proof (wrought iron)
|13,500.00
|750×750mm burglar-proof (wrought iron)
|2,100.00
|900×1200mm burglar- proof (wrought iron)
|5.750.00
|Wood
|Hardwoods
|3* 4
|1,400.00
|2 * 2
|525.00
|2 * 3
|655.00
|2 * 4
|900.00
|2 * 5
|450.00
|2 * 6
|1,725.00
|Softwood
|2 * 4* 12
|800.00
|2 *3 * 12
|525.00
|2*2
|500.00
|1*2*12
|1,600.00
|Ply woods
|Afara Plywood
|1 sheet of ½-inch
|3,250.00
|1 sheet of ¼-inch
|2,150.00
|1 sheet of ¾-inch–
|5,250.00
|Obeche Plywood
|1 sheet of ½-inch
|3,000.00
|1 sheet of ¼-inc
|1,725.00
|1 sheet of ¾-inch
|4,250.00
|Resin Coated Plywood
|1 sheet of ½-inch
|2,900.00
|1 sheet of ¾-inch
|3,500.00
|1 sheet of ¼ -inch
|2,650.00
|Veneer Plywood
|1 sheet of ½-inch
|2,750.00
|1 full sheet of ¼-inch
|2,850.00
|1 sheet of ¾-inch
|3,750.00
|1 sheet of ¼-inch mg’s Plywood
|1,800.00
|1 sheet of 3/4-inch Plywood (marine)
|9,000.00
|Floor Tiles
|Tiles (vitrified)
|30*30 pack
|1,250.00
|40*40 pack
|1,350.00
|30×30 pack
|1,525.00
|Ceramic tiles price
|30 × 30 pack
|1,350.00
|40 x 40 pack
|1,575.00
|Unpolished Porcelain
|40 x 40 pack
|2,750.00
|30 x 60 pack
|3,375.00
Conclusion
Having a prior knowledge of cost of building materials will help when interacting with engineers, architects, professional builders, artisans and suppliers. We do hope that you did find this article useful.
