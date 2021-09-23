Current Prices of Building Materials in Nigeria (September 2021)

The Nigerian Government, in its public pronouncements, has put the task of driving the construction industry with the private sector particularly in the housing sector. Furthermore, the Federal Government has promised to support the industry with appropriate fiscal and monetary policies to drive down lending rates for all players in the industry.

The footprints of private sector in the real estate has seen a rapid increase in Nigeria since 2007 with the approval of several mass housing schemes, subsequently a lot of Nigerians especially those in paid employments entitled to a mortgage facility are involved in one housing project or the other.

This article is to put together to provide insight to house owners or potential house owners on the current prices of building materials in Nigeria to aid in financial planning.

HIKE IN PRICE OF THE BUILDING MATERIALS IN NIGERIA

Due to the persistent depreciation of the Naira, the cost of building materials has experienced a drastic hike between prices 2020 and 2021 especially for imported products. Other reasons that have led to the increase in cost include:

Rising inflation High interest rate Inefficient distribution network of materials Poor Road infrastructure for haulage Ban on importation of cement

The table below gives cost comparison of various building materials in 2021 for selected brands as at September 2021.

PRODUCTS DESCRIPTION SEPTEMBER 2021 CEMENT

Dangote 32.5 & 42.5 50kg(1 bag), 50kg(600 bags=1 trailer load) 3,8002, 250,000.00 Elephant Superset 50kg(1 bag), 50kg(600 bags=1 trailer load) 3,650,00, 2,150,000,00 Elephant 50kg 50kg(600 bags=1 trailer load)- 3,700.00, 2,200,000.00 Eagle 50kg(1 bag), 50kg(600 bags=1 trailer load) 3600.00, 2,100,000.00 Bua 50kg(1 bag), 50kg(600 bags=1 trailer load) 3,650.00, 2,150,000,00 Ibeto Regular 50kg(1 bag), 50kg(600 bags=1 trailer load) 3,600.00, 2,100,000.00 Lafarge 50kg(1 bag), 50kg (600 bags =A trailer load) 3,450.00, 2,070,000.00 Unicem 50kg(1 bag), 50kg(600 bags =A trailer load) 3,800.00, 2,300,000.00 GRANITE

¾ inch, cargo 20 tonnes(1 trip)

125,000.00 -143,000.00 ½ inch, cargo 20 tonnes(1 trip)

122,00.00 - 145,000.00 ¼ inch, cargo 20 tonnes(1 trip)

120,000.00 - 135,000.00 Granite(Stone dust).

20 tonnes. (1 trip)

96,000.00 - 110,000.00 PRODUCT DESCRIPTION 2021 ( Cost=N=) Gravel(1-¼ inch) 7 tonnes (1 trip)

45,000.00 - 60,000.00 BUILDING SAND



Sharp sand 20 tonnes(1 trip) 60,000.00- 70,000.00 Soft sharp sand 20 tonnes(1 trip) 90,000.00 -1 00,000.00 sharp sand Filling 20 tonnes (1 trip) 52,500.00 - 60,000.00 Quarry Dust Filling 20 tonnes(1 trip) 130,000.00 - 140,000.00 LATERITE SOIL



Highly clayish, red laterite soil. 10 tonnes(1 trip), 20 tonnes(1 trip) 14,000.00, 22,000.00. Highlyclayish, yellowish-brown laterite 10 tonnes(1 trip), 20 tonnes(1 trip) 12,000.00, 20,000.00 Highly clayishdirty-white. 10 tonnes(1 trip), 20 tonnes(1 trip) 10,000.00, 20,000.00 Fairly clayish,red soil 10 tonnes(1 trip), 20 tonnes(1 trip) 10,000.00, 18,000.00 Fairly clayish,yellowish-brown laterite 10 tonnes(1 trip), 20 tonnes(1 trip) 10,000.00, 18,000.00 Fairly clayish,dirty-white laterite. 10 tonnes(1 trip), 20 tonnes(1 trip) 10,000.00, 18,000.00 BLOCKS



Blocks225mm-9”(hollow sandcrete) Vibrated, hand molded 300.00, 280.00 Blocks(hollow sandcrete, 150mm, 6-inches) Vibrated, hand molded 280.00, 250.00 Blocks225-9”(laterite, choke bricks) Vibrated, hand molded 120.00, 100.00 Blocks150mm-6”(solid sandcret) Vibrated, hand molded 320.00, 290.00 NAILS



1’5 1 Bag 8,500.00 2’ 1 Bag 6,750.00 2 1/2’ 1 Bag 6,200.00 3’ 1 Bag 6,000.00 4’ 1 Bag 6,700.00 Wall nails(2’) 1 Packet 1,050.00 Wall nails(3’) 1 Packet 1,000.00 Wall nails(4’) 1 Packet 1,100.00 STEEL RODS





Local Rod 12mm (93 pieces) 405,000

Local Rod 10mm (133 pieces) 410,000

Local Rod 8mm (210 pieces)

440,000

Local Rod 16mm (52 pieces)

405,000

TMT tested standard iron rods12mm (93 pieces)

420,000

TMT tested standard iron rods 16mm (52 pieces)

420,000

TMT tested standard iron rods 10mm (133 pieces)

420,000

TMT tested standard iron rods 8mm. ( 210 pieces)

450,000

TMT tested standard iron rods 20mm ( 33 pieces)

420,000

TMT tested standard iron rods 25mm (21 pieces)

420,000 BRC MESH







20m of 4.0mm. 17,500.00

25m of 4.0mm . 26,000.00

20m of 3.5mm. 14.500.00 BINDING WIRE







A roll of STIFF type 11,500.00

A roll of FLEXIBLE type 10,00.00 ROOFING SHEETS



Stone-coated roofing sheet



Shake design Shake design.(0.55mm thick) 3,250.00 Roman design Roman design. (0.55mm thick) 3,250.00 Classic design Classic design. (0.55mm thick) 3,050.00 Shingle design Shingle design. ( 0.55mm thick) 3,250,00 Fiber Britment roofing sheets





Swiss roofing sheet 3,500.00 Aluminum sheets (for roofing)

METCOPPO sheet 0.55mm thickness, 0.45mm thick 2,350.00, 1,700.00 Long span sheet 0.55 mm thick, 0.45mm thick 2,050.00, 1,500.00 Step tile sheet 0.55 mm thick, 0.45mm thick 2,300.00, 1,600.00 WATER CLOSET SEATS



A & S

55,000.00 Nismad

62,500.00 Sweet home

62,500.00 Twyford

61,500.00 Virony

75,000.00 PRICE LIST OF WINDOWS



Windows (casement) 600*600mm Bronze-glazed 7,500.00

600*600 mm Aluminum-covered 7,500.00

600×750 mm bronze-glazed 4,250.00 Windows (sliding) 600×600 mm Bronze-glazed 7,250.00

600×750 mm bronze-glazed 7,500.00

600×600 mm Aluminum-covered 4,250,00 Windows Louvre 1500*1200mm window 8,000.00

750*750mm window 1,800.00

1800*1200mm window 10,000.00 PRODUCTS DESCRIPTION COST DOORS



Nigerian Doors Chinese door, single (imported) 15,000.00

Double Door imported 35,000.00

Turkey double security door (imported) 27,500.00

Imported Security Double Door 55,000.00

Low—density Flush plywood 5,500.00

Flush plywood high-density 10,000.00

Security Single door (metal) 22,500.00

Security double door (meta) 30,000.00

Domestic Furniture Doors 7,000.00 China Doors





Watson Times Chinese Door 75,000.00

Watson Times Chinese Door (4 & 5 Feet) 67,500.00

China Steel Doors 59,500.00

China Security Door 125,000.00 Turkey Doors





Turkey Hardwood Door 77,500.00

Turkey Laminox Door 105,000.00

Turkey Door-in Door 125,000.00 Turkey Luxury Door 325,000.00

Turkey Coco Castello Door 225,000.00 Security Doors



Watson Time – Chinese Security Steel Door 3 feet 47,500.00

4feet 47,500.00 Turkish Classic Security Door: 3 feet 120,000.00

4feet 130,000.00 German Armord Security Door (Iron):

3 feet 160,000.00

4 feet 200,000.00 Local Metal (Steel) Security Doors: 3 feet 27,500.00

4 feet 34,500.00 Turkish Luxury Security Doors: 3 feet 260,000.00

4 feet 280,500.00 German Copper Security Door: 3 feet 57,500.00

4 feet 70,000.00 Products Description Cost (=N=) Burglary Proof 1200*1200mm. burglar- proof (wrought iron) 9,500.00

1500*1200mm burglar-proof (wrought iron) 11,000.00

900*2100mm burglar-proof (wrought iron) 13,500.00

750×750mm burglar-proof (wrought iron) 2,100.00

900×1200mm burglar- proof (wrought iron) 5.750.00 Wood



Hardwoods 3* 4 1,400.00

2 * 2 525.00

2 * 3 655.00

2 * 4 900.00

2 * 5 450.00

2 * 6 1,725.00 Softwood 2 * 4* 12 800.00 2 *3 * 12 525.00

2*2 500.00

1*2*12 1,600.00 Ply woods



Afara Plywood 1 sheet of ½-inch 3,250.00 1 sheet of ¼-inch 2,150.00

1 sheet of ¾-inch– 5,250.00 Obeche Plywood 1 sheet of ½-inch 3,000.00 1 sheet of ¼-inc 1,725.00

1 sheet of ¾-inch 4,250.00 Resin Coated Plywood 1 sheet of ½-inch 2,900.00

1 sheet of ¾-inch 3,500.00

1 sheet of ¼ -inch 2,650.00 Veneer Plywood 1 sheet of ½-inch 2,750.00 1 full sheet of ¼-inch 2,850.00

1 sheet of ¾-inch 3,750.00 1 sheet of ¼-inch mg’s Plywood 1,800.00

1 sheet of 3/4-inch Plywood (marine) 9,000.00 Floor Tiles



Tiles (vitrified) 30*30 pack 1,250.00

40*40 pack 1,350.00

30×30 pack 1,525.00 Ceramic tiles price 30 × 30 pack 1,350.00

40 x 40 pack 1,575.00 Unpolished Porcelain 40 x 40 pack 2,750.00

30 x 60 pack 3,375.00

Conclusion

Having a prior knowledge of cost of building materials will help when interacting with engineers, architects, professional builders, artisans and suppliers. We do hope that you did find this article useful.

