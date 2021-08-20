RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

CBN warns microfinance banks to stop forex trading

Authors:

Samson Toromade

CBN vows to apply severe regulatory sanctions, including revocation of operating license.

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele
Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned microfinance banks to stop operating beyond the limits of their licenses.

Recommended articles

The apex bank said in a circular issued on Thursday, August 19, 2021 that the banks have been observed to be engaging in non-permissible activities.

CBN listed wholesale banking, and foreign exchange transactions as two of the prohibited things the banks are engaging in.

The bank said microfinance banks are prohibited from such activities due to their comparatively low capitalisation.

"It has therefore become imperative to remind all MFBs to strictly comply with the extant Revised Regulatory and Supervisory Guidelines for Microfinance Banks in Nigeria 2021 (the Guidelines)," the circular read.

The CBN said the microfinance banks should focus primarily on providing financial services to retail and micro-clients only, limited to N500,000 per transaction for Tier 2 unit microfinance banks, and N1 million for other categories.

"Micro credit facilities shall constitute a minimum of 80% of total loans portfolio for MFBs," CBN said.

The apex bank said it will continue to monitor developments and apply severe regulatory sanctions for breaches of the guidelines, including revocation of licence.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CBN warns microfinance banks to stop forex trading

CAC introduces 2 new forms of business registrations

Noor Takaful declares N36m surplus payment for policyholders, unveils new product

Alleged N4.97trn misappropriation: No money missing from federation account- AuGF

FIRS targets N10.1trn revenue in 2022, Nami says

“They said I couldn’t, but I stopped seeking permission and expanded my vision in more ways than I ever imagined: Eloho Omame – Co-Founder, FirstCheck

Mastering this art called forex

Women hold 20% of executive positions in corporate Nigeria, but only 33% are in the workforce - report

CBN freezes bank accounts of Rise Vest, Bamboo, Trove, Chaka over alleged illegal trading