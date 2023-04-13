The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

CBN disowns fake recruitment portal

News Agency Of Nigeria

The apex bank said that it would never request for the BVN of intending applicants nor discriminate against persons with physical disabilities.

Central Bank of Nigeria
Central Bank of Nigeria

Recommended articles

Its Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, Dr Isa AbdulMumin, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

According to AbdulMumin, the attention of the CBN has been drawn to a fake recruitment portal inviting “eligible” members of the public to submit applications in an exercise that will commence soon.

“The fraudulent website lists requirements for eligibility to include, among other qualifications, the possession of a Bank Verification Number (BVN).

ADVERTISEMENT

“The portal goes on to state that those with physical disabilities are not eligible to apply.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the CBN is currently not carrying out any general recruitment exercise,” he said.

He added that the apex bank would never request for the BVN of intending applicants nor discriminate against persons with physical disabilities.

“Members of the public are hereby warned to be wary of fraudulent recruitment agents bent on taking advantage of the employment challenge to defraud eligible applicants, particularly young graduates,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

IFAD commits $604.6m in Nigeria’s agric sector

IFAD commits $604.6m in Nigeria’s agric sector

CBN disowns fake recruitment portal

CBN disowns fake recruitment portal

Market capitalisation drops ₦5bn on NGX

Market capitalisation drops ₦5bn on NGX

SEC to unveil redesigned e-dividend management platform July 31

SEC to unveil redesigned e-dividend management platform July 31

Global food prices remain at historic high - Global food update

Global food prices remain at historic high - Global food update

African Development Bank Group to mobilize $4 Million to assist Burundi’s agricultural sector

African Development Bank Group to mobilize $4 Million to assist Burundi’s agricultural sector

See the piece of pie the Nigerian billionaires Femi Otedola and Tony Elumelu both have their hands in

See the piece of pie the Nigerian billionaires Femi Otedola and Tony Elumelu both have their hands in

Repayment of Nigeria's $800 million World Bank loan to end in 2051

Repayment of Nigeria's $800 million World Bank loan to end in 2051

Burundi and Tanzania collaborate on a cross-border electric railway project to boost trade

Burundi and Tanzania collaborate on a cross-border electric railway project to boost trade

Pulse Sports

AFN's incompetence strikes again as another athlete dumps Nigeria for USA

AFN's incompetence strikes again as another athlete dumps Nigeria for USA

Sadio Mane suspended indefinitely by Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane suspended indefinitely by Bayern Munich

Who is the Most Handsome footballer in the world? Ranked Top 20 Most Handsome players in the world (Ranked!)

Who is the Most Handsome footballer in the world? Ranked Top 20 Most Handsome players in the world (Ranked!)

No trilogy against Israel Adesanya as Alex Pereira moves up to light heavyweight

No trilogy against Israel Adesanya as Alex Pereira moves up to light heavyweight

Lampard was responsible for Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Real Madrid

Lampard was responsible for Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Real Madrid

LaVine, DeRozan and daughter lead Bulls to end Achiuwa and Raptors playoff hopes

LaVine, DeRozan and daughter lead Bulls to end Achiuwa and Raptors playoff hopes

Do Chelsea have a Joao Felix conundrum?

Do Chelsea have a Joao Felix conundrum?

Manchester United takeover: Further confusion as latest bidder withdraws offer

Manchester United takeover: Further confusion as latest bidder withdraws offer

Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Oleksandr Usyk set for mega heavyweight showdown

Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Oleksandr Usyk set for mega heavyweight showdown

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the lowest cost of living in 2023

Top 10 African countries with the lowest cost of living in 2023

Dakar, Senegal

Top 10 African countries with the highest cost of living in 2023

Debt in Africa

Top 5 African countries with the worst debt crises in 2023

Ugandan Shillings

The Ugandan currency faces a new threat despite performing well since December