CBN disowns fake recruitment portal

Its Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, Dr Isa AbdulMumin, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

According to AbdulMumin, the attention of the CBN has been drawn to a fake recruitment portal inviting “eligible” members of the public to submit applications in an exercise that will commence soon.

“The fraudulent website lists requirements for eligibility to include, among other qualifications, the possession of a Bank Verification Number (BVN).

ADVERTISEMENT

“The portal goes on to state that those with physical disabilities are not eligible to apply.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the CBN is currently not carrying out any general recruitment exercise,” he said.

He added that the apex bank would never request for the BVN of intending applicants nor discriminate against persons with physical disabilities.