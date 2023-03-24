ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

CBN denies suspending OPay, PalmPay's accounts

News Agency Of Nigeria

OPay and PalmPay had in separate social media messages denied being under the radar of the CBN.

CBN denies suspending OPay, PalmPay's accounts. [thefintechafrica]
CBN denies suspending OPay, PalmPay's accounts. [thefintechafrica]

Recommended articles

CBN’s Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Isa AbdulMumin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday that the viral news “is simply fake’’.

The viral news credited to AbdulMumin stated that the CBN was about to suspend accounts of the Fintech companies because they were being used to perpetrate fraud.

Please if you are using OPAY, PALMPAY or any of these CHINA APPs or their POS, stop keeping much money in the account or stop using it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The CBN is about suspending their accounts because these apps are being used to perpetrate fraud,’’ the viral news read in parts.

OPAY and PALMPAY had in separate social media messages denied being under the radar of the CBN.

OPAY had stated that: “the post mentioning the CBN shutting down our operations is false and misleading to the general public.’’

PALMPAY also posted a similar disclaimer that: “we are aware of news currently being spread on social media about CBN shutting down the operations of PALMPAY.

“Please ignore all such misleading news of this nature,’’ it stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

OPAY and PALMPAY are licensed under the CBN mobile payment regulatory framework.

They are to provide mobile money services including mobile payment services to both the banked and unbanked, and to drive financial inclusion.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CBN denies suspending OPay, PalmPay's accounts

CBN denies suspending OPay, PalmPay's accounts

Emefiele to monitor compliance as CBN moves naira notes to banks

Emefiele to monitor compliance as CBN moves naira notes to banks

Food prices continue to rise in February - NBS

Food prices continue to rise in February - NBS

Here’s why Unilever Nigeria is exiting from Nigeria’s home care and skin cleansing markets

Here’s why Unilever Nigeria is exiting from Nigeria’s home care and skin cleansing markets

BIC shares five surprising shaving tips

BIC shares five surprising shaving tips

Top 10 African countries with the most extreme wealth disparities

Top 10 African countries with the most extreme wealth disparities

Spacefinish: 5 years of immense impact rebuilding African workspaces

Spacefinish: 5 years of immense impact rebuilding African workspaces

NCC moves to checkmate fraudulent sale of pre-registered SIM cards

NCC moves to checkmate fraudulent sale of pre-registered SIM cards

Twitter will remove all legacy blue checkmarks in April

Twitter will remove all legacy blue checkmarks in April

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Businesswoman holding her laptop by the Nairobi city skyline

Top 10 African countries where workers earn the highest average salaries

Top 10 African cities with the highest population growth from 2022 to 2023

Top 10 African cities with the highest population growth from 2022 to 2023

Sega dancer in Mauritius

Top 10 happiest countries in Africa in 2023

Tanzanian shillings

The dollar is no more relevant in trade between India and Tanzania