Airtel Africa appoints Carl Cruz as MD/CEO of Airtel Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

The company said that Cruz had over 31 years of business and corporate experience from multiple geographies across Africa and Asia.

Airtel Nigeria new MD/CEO, Carl Cruz. [EO]

This is contained in a statement by the company’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Segun Ogunsanya, on Thursday in Lagos.

Ogunsanya said the appointment would take effect from May 5, 2023.

He also said that Cruz would join the Executive Committee as the Regional Operating Director reporting to the Airtel Africa Group Chief Executive Officer and the Board of Airtel Networks Ltd (Nigeria).

He said in his most recent position, Cruz served as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Unilever in West Africa, with responsibility and oversight of three listed operating companies, including Nigeria, Ghana, and Francophone Africa.

“He was a board member in the role of Executive Director in Unilever Nigeria Plc and a Non–Executive Director in the board of Unilever Ghana representing Unilever as a shareholder.

“Prior to this, he was the Chairman and Managing Director of Unilever Sri Lanka, in addition to occupying leadership roles in Unilever Philippines and Hindustan Unilever India

“Throughout his career, Cruz has managed strategic and directional responsibility in sales, distribution, customer and brand development, trade development and commercial engagement,” Ogunsanya said.

He said Cruz with a bachelor’s degree in marketing management from the University of De La Salle, Philippines would bring a wealth of business experience, exceptional track record and strong values to Airtel.

Ogunsanya noted that Cruz had a solid record of accomplishment as a strategic and transformational business leader who thrives on problem solving and building strong teams to deliver business growth.

“We look forward to working with him to steer our largest region and to deliver on our corporate purpose of transforming lives," Ogunsanya said.

He added that Cruz would be taking over from Chemmenkotil Surendran.

News Agency Of Nigeria

