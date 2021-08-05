Cardtonic & Patricia’s Glover App - The 2 gift card giants in Nigeria

They could also be used to get discounts when redeemed at certain brands while some could be used to renew subscriptions, etc.

Gift cards are becoming so popular and it is not showing any signs of stopping any time soon. According to MarketWatch, the international market for gift cards is likely to grow from $318 billion in 2017 to $506 billion in 2025.

Gift card usage in Nigeria has also increased. A lot of major Global brands have extended their reach to Nigeria which has made the demand for gift cards in Nigeria increase.

This in turn, also created a market for gift card trading apps in Nigeria. Contrary to the situation a couple of years back, where gift card trading probably sounded like a myth to Nigerians in the country, now there are tons of gift card trading platforms that provide the opportunity for Card owners to convert their gift cards to cash.

The growth of gift card trading in Nigeria can significantly be attributed to Patricia's Glover and Cardtonic.

Their presence in the market over the years has massively contributed to the place in which Gift card trading in Nigeria is right now. It would not be a stretch to regard both platforms as pioneers. The market has become very profitable. This is because Nigerian card owners finally found platforms to sell their gift cards without being ripped.

Young entrepreneurs saw the opportunity and decided to go into the market as well, as well all know "Naija no de carry last".

Their good work has not gone unnoticed. I would be taking out time to extensively talk about both platforms. All their perks and areas could be better as well.

About Cardtonic

Pulse Nigeria

Before I get into it, let me tell you a funny but true story behind how Cardtonic was founded.

Back in 2016, the founders of Cardtonic had a chat with a freelancer from Awka, who just got paid for his services Via Payoneer. He preferred cash to that digital asset at that point. All he needed to do is find an exchange platform that converts digital assets to cash. Which should not be a problem right? Unfortunately, it was. This freelancer said he searched online for weeks for such a platform here in Nigeria and he was unable to get any.

The owners figured that the freelancer would not be the only one facing this issue. He and many other individuals would be going through the same thing. This prompted their decision to go into the business and make exchange not only possible but easy.

Cardtonic is a modern site to sell gift cards that solely focuses on the trading of gift cards. You can sell over 40 gift cards on the platform with just 3 button clicks.

Features of Cardtonic App

1. Cross-Platform Availability

What this means is that you can trade on the go with the cardtonic platform. The app is available on IOS, GooglePlay Store and they also have a website version. Meaning even if you are not with your phones at a particular time, you can still trade on the web with your desktop or laptop.

2. Zero fees on withdrawal fees

Withdrawing from your Cardtonic wallet is completely free, there are no charges when requesting a withdrawal.

3. Rate Calculator Feature

Available both on the mobile and web version, this feature was implemented for its users to have an exact knowledge of the amount they would be getting for a card/s.

4. Quick Trading

With the "3 step gift card trading process", you can complete a trade within a few minutes.

Pros of Cardtonic

No Maximum Withdrawal Limit The app is easy to navigate Responsive Customer Service

Cons of Cardtonic

Does have the "Buy Feature" Limited solely to gift card trading

About Patricia's Glover App

Pulse Nigeria

Patricia needs little or no introduction. Patricia is one of the first digital assets exchange platforms in Nigeria that have done tremendously well for themselves. Like I stated before, there was a massive drought in the gift card trading business in Nigeria, converting any digital asset to cash in Nigeria was practically impossible. The few that tried got scammed.

This issue was what brought about the idea which is Patricia. The founder also attested to the fact that he was also a victim of this digital asset scam.

Patricia used to deal in the exchange of all digital assets. Notice I said "used" because a couple of months ago Patricia transferred all gift cards transactions to Glover. What this means is

Patricia decided to decentralize and now;

All Gift card transactions would be done on Glover instead of Patricia

You would need a new account number for Glover

Only Fiat currencies would be used to purchase Gift cards E.g Naira

Glover is an exchange platform that specializes in the buying and selling of gift cards amongst a couple of other things. Glover was founded in 2018, with a vision to create a world with all financial Possibilities. Recently, you may have seen Glover on your tv, Bigbrother to be precise.

Features of The Glover App

1. Can be used to pay bills

Other than trading gift cards, you can use your Glover app to pay certain bills. which include your DSTV, Swift, Spectranet subscription, and a couple of others.

2. Purchase Airtime and Data

On your glover app, you can buy airtime and data bundles from all the major network service providers in Nigeria.

3. Convert Airtime to Cash

Not only can you buy, but you can also sell your airtime on your Glover app. If you are ever with excess airtime, instead of leaving it on your phone, you can convert it to real money through Glover.

4. Buy Gift Cards

Giftcards serve as one of the best presents to give a loved one and an alternative source of payment. Whichever reason you might be in need of one, it is always good to know you can buy some on through the Glover App.

Pros of the Glover App

It has the "Buy" feature You can transfer money from your Glover Wallet Ability to convert Airtime to Cash

Cons of the Glover App

Average Customer Service The app is rather complicated to navigate

Conclusion

There is a need to commend both platforms for their awesome service. As a result of their diligence, they have positively affected and grown the gift card trading business in Nigeria. What was once a myth can be done from the comfort of your home and various devices within minutes. Both platforms can now brag of not only local but international customers. These two are truly Giants.