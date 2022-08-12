3 best sites to buy YouTube subscribers (real and active)

Besides, it's not just another traditional video-sharing platform. YouTube is the second biggest search engine on the web, just after Google. With such a majestic presence and massive audience, no wonder creators are flocking to get onboard this platform.

Now, whether your goal is to become famous or promote your brand on YouTube, it takes considerable time.

Some blame the overwhelming increase in YouTube channels for this, while others think it's due to platform saturation. However, the main issue is that YouTube growth highly depends on subscribers, and let's face it, getting them isn't easy.

So, is there a faster way to get genuine subscribers on a YouTube channel?

Many brands, influencers, creators, and celebrities boost their subscriber count by purchasing them online. That's right! You can buy real YouTube subscribers these days and stimulate the growth of your channel.

Unfortunately, this strategy is still uncharted territory for many people who want to buy subscribers but don't know from where. So, in today's article, we will show you the best websites to buy YouTube subscribers in 2022.

First Look at the Top Sites to Buy Youtube Subscribers

Best in the Industry – Media Mister

Media Mister is a website where high-quality and low prices co-exist. They offer a wide range of services, and all of them are robust, legit, and cheapest in the market. From money-back guarantee to website security, retention warranty to customer support, this site is just perfect.

Second Best – GetAFollower

GetAFollower is dedicated to social media growth and provides top-notch social signals. It is pretty user-friendly and famous for delivering authentic subscribers in a realistic delivery time. You can rely on them for all your social media marketing needs other than YouTube as well.

Third Best – Buy Real Media

Buy Real Media is a reliable seller that can be trusted due to its long history. It can help uplift your channel by providing subscribers, views, likes, shares, and other YouTube metrics. Its services are affordable and high-quality, and it has tons of reviews to vouch for its authenticity.

Best sites to buy YouTube subscribers

1. Media Mister

Media Mister is what you can call a holy grail among social media growth sites – it is just perfect in all aspects. We particularly love their services because all the subscribers they deliver are 100% authentic and secured by real people. You can even buy NFT subscribers for your channel to diversify your audience.

If you wish to expand your reach in a specific market, you can do so with Media Mister's targeted services. You can buy subscribers from countries like the USA, Germany, France, Egypt, Ghana, etc., at highly affordable rates.

That's right! You can buy real YouTube subscribers at cheap prices from this website with a money-back guarantee. Some of their popular subscriber packages are:

50 subscribers for $10

100 subscribers for $19

250 subscribers for $46

500 subscribers for $89

Also, this site has multiple payment method integrations so that you can pay through credit card, strip, or cryptocurrency. They never ask for passwords or personal information, so that's a relief. And before we forget, their dedicated live support is just excellent.

To sum it up, Media Mister is the best site to buy YouTube subscribers with the potential to become a permanent partner throughout your YouTube journey.

2. GetAFollower

GetAFollower is a robust social media growth website that takes pride in delivering legit YouTube subscribers. What we like about this site is that it's user-friendly. You don't have to wander around to place an order – it is straightforward.

However, if you still find it difficult, their customer support experts are always there to guide you. All you have to do is pick the subscriber type, target country, and quantity. After that, you can enter your channel's URL and place the order.

Also, not only are their subscribers high-quality, but they also have a high retention rate. It means they won't just disappear after a few days; instead, they will stick around to boost your engagement.

And if you don't get your money's worth, you can claim a refund thanks to the money-back guarantee they offer. They also have a well-articulated FAQ section to answer all the possible questions you might ask.

This website is absolutely secure, and they take every precaution to ensure client safety and discretion. We won't hesitate to state that GetAFollower is excellent for buying YouTube subscribers with ease of mind.

3. Buy Real Media

Buy Real Media is yet another legit website to buy YouTube subscribers with surety of authenticity. This website offers various services, but they have earned a reputation for its high-quality subscribers.

These guys work with real YouTube users and get them to subscribe to your channel. It means you get active YouTube subscribers that interact with your channel and enhance your overall YouTube growth.

They deliver subscribers in packages of 50, 100, 250, 500, 1000, 2500, 10000, and 50000. All these packages are pretty affordable, starting from as low as $10. You can try out one of their packages and move on to higher ones as your channel and needs expand.

So basically, no matter how many subscribers you need, Buy Real Media can bring them to you.

They also have tons of positive customer reviews on Site jabber, which is a testament to their quality and authenticity. All their customers are satisfied with their services and highly recommend purchasing social signals from them.

Therefore, if you want to buy real subscribers in extensive amounts and affordable packages, go with Buy Real Media.

Why buy YouTube subscribers?

There are possibly dozens of reasons why you should consider buying YouTube subscribers. However, here we have listed only the most convincing ones.

Save Time and Grow your Channel Faster

Securing subscribers is a slow and meandering process that sucks the lives of YouTube creators. Sometimes, it takes years to gather enough subscribers to make a dent in the platform.

Purchasing subscribers, however, is faster and boosts your channel in a matter of days. It will cover all the possible YouTube growth features you can imagine and augment your social media presence.

Help you Monetize your YouTube Channel Faster

It might take you months before you finally reach 1,000 subscribers and get to monetize your channel. Now, that's where buying subscribers can speed things up for you. Simply purchase the metrics and feel free to apply for monetization.

Help to Get Higher Engagement on your Channel

With more subscribers comes more engagement – that's an undeniable fact. Obviously, when your channel has more subscribers, you'll automatically get more likes, shares, comments, etc. It especially helps when you're into YouTube marketing, where engagements are crucial.

Gain more Traction Against the YouTube Algorithm

Buying a considerable number of subscribers helps you gain the favor of the YouTube algorithm. Once that happens, your video will start getting recommended, and your channel's reach will increase, making you a renowned creator.

What to Look for in a Website for Buying YouTube Services?

Purchasing YouTube services is a great way to excel on the platform and get ahead in the race. But you can't just go ahead and buy subscribers or views from just any website.

There have been cases where creators ran into scammers and paid good money only to get fake subscribers. To avoid such a situation, look for the following factors in a website before purchasing social signals.

The websites we mentioned earlier pass all these criteria, so sticking to them is best. However, if you are an explorer, go ahead and roam around but keep these factors in mind.

Real Engagement

Verify the authenticity of the site's engagements and see if they are real or fake. If their social signals come from real people's accounts, then they are trustworthy. Otherwise, you can just move on and look for this trait in the next potential candidate.

User Reviews

User reviews are a great way to unravel the past of a seller. You can find out the quality of their services and how valid their claims are by reading the reviews. So, make sure to dig around and look for customer reviews of the site you are considering buying from.

Secure Website

Never compromise on security and ensure that the site you choose is completely secure. Check whether it has an SSL certificate or it encrypts transactions or not. Also, the site should have trusted payment methods that you are familiar with.

Data Privacy

Take a tour of the website and check if they ask for your personal information at any step. You must pick a site that never asks for sensitive data like financial info, YouTube password, etc.

Quality Customer Support

Authentic sellers always provide good customer support, so it's a great sign to look for. Reach out to the site's support team and ask for help. If they guide you politely and professionally answer all your questions, then you have chosen correctly.

Tips to Get More YouTube Subscribers

Paid subscribers indeed give a push to a YouTube channel, but it takes real hard work to maintain that progress. Here are some tips you can follow to grow your channel further and attract more organic subscribers and views.

Create and Post the Best Content

YouTube is a highly competitive platform where millions of creators upload content to get the audience's attention. To beat your competition and achieve your goals, you must focus on creating and posting the best content.

Focus on your target audience's needs and upload high-quality content that matches their aptitude. That's how you'll be able to get more subscribers and engagement.

Publish Top-Notch Channel Trailers

A Channel trailer is a great way to let the new viewers know what kind of content you upload. So, upload a top-notch channel trailer and update it from time to time.

Do Effective Channel Branding

Increase the reach and visibility of your channel through effective channel branding. Come up with an eye-catching log and channel cover that helps people remember and recall your channel.

Use YouTube's Subscription Button

Embed your channel's subscription button on a website or blog that you own. This way, you'll be able to convert your website traffic into channel subscribers.

Create more Playlists

Playlists allow viewers to binge-watch their favorite type of content. Therefore, categorize your videos according to their genre and create playlists. It will make it easier for the viewers to find the content they are looking for and binge-watch it.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is it Legal to Buy YouTube Subscribers?

Yes! It is legal to buy YouTube subscribers because no policy stops creators from paying others to subscribe.

How Do You Monetize Your Channel?

You need to reach 1,000 subscribers and get 4000 hours of watch time on your channel. Once you meet these criteria, you can apply for monetization through your YouTube studio.

Do these Subscribers Come from Real Accounts?

The sites we recommended provide real subscribers with active YouTube accounts, so they effectively improve your channel's engagement.

Is it Okay to Get Free YouTube Subscribers?

Most sellers offering free subscribers are scammers out there to get you. So, avoid any seller that offers free subscribers.

Will my Account be Safe After Buying Subscribers from these Sites?

Yes! Your account and channel will be safe as these sites are 100% legit and provide authentic subscribers.

What is the Turnaround Time for Delivery?

It is the amount of time the website takes to complete your order. These recommended sites ensure fast delivery so your channel can grow swiftly.

Conclusion

YouTube is a goliath among social media platforms, and so far, there's nothing that can slow down its popularity. The experts say that the competition for attention will only get fiercer in the coming years, so it's time to step up the game.

Buy real YouTube subscribers as soon as possible to grow your YouTube channel and get in the lead. Also, we remind you again that all the sites mentioned in today's article are legit and trusted by the experts. Therefore, it would be a wise move to purchase subscribers from them.

