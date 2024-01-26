ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Buy interest persists as stock market records ₦138bn growth

News Agency Of Nigeria

Analysis of the market activities showed that trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 14.09 per cent.

Trading activities on NGX close flat.
Trading activities on NGX close flat.

Recommended articles

Specifically, the market capitalisation, which opened at ₦55.900 trillion, rose by ₦138 billion or 0.25 per cent to close at ₦56.038 trillion.

Also, the All-Share Index rose by 315.41 points or 0.25 per cent to close at 102,104.88 from 102,149.93 on Thursday.

Consequently, the Year-To-Date (YTD) return rose to 36.95 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stocks of Tier-one banks namely; Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Holding Company(GTCO) and United Bank of Africa (UBA) kept the market in a positive terrain.

The market breadth closed positive with 44 stocks on the gainers’ chart and 13 losers’

Japaul Gold Group led the gainers’ table growing by 10 per cent to close at ₦3.08 per share.

PZ Cussons followed 9.92 per cent to close at ₦36, while Royal Exchange Assurance rose by 9.86 per cent to close at 78k per share.

Honeywell Flour Mills gained by 9.84 per cent to close at ₦4.91, while Sunu Assurances added by 9.75 per cent to close at ₦2.25 per share.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conversely, The Initiative Plc (TIP) led the losers’ table by 6.88 per cent to close at ₦2.30 per share.

Jaiz Bank trailed by 6.39 per cent to close at ₦2.93 per share.

Tantalizer lost six per cent to close at 47k, while Daar Communications shed 4.26 per cent to close at 90k per share.

International Breweries decreased by 3.99 per cent to close at ₦5.30 per share.

Analysis of the market activities showed that trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 14.09 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, investors exchanged 519.39 million shares valued at ₦8.85 billion in 11,301 deals.

Japaul Gold Group was the most active stock, trading 59.17 million shares valued at ₦181.19 million.

United Bank of Africa(UBA) followed with 48.69 million shares worth ₦1.48 billion, while Universal Insurance came third with 39.88 million shares valued at ₦18.49 million.

GTCO sold 24.65 million shares valued at ₦1.08 billion and United Capital Plc sold 22.31 million units of shares worth ₦498.52 million.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buy interest persists as stock market records ₦138bn growth

Buy interest persists as stock market records ₦138bn growth

Redmi Note 13 Series: Unveiling a new era in smartphone innovation

Redmi Note 13 Series: Unveiling a new era in smartphone innovation

Global GDP growth projected to slow from 2.7% to 2.4% in 2024 - WESP

Global GDP growth projected to slow from 2.7% to 2.4% in 2024 - WESP

Poultry farmers count losses as over 50% shut down operations

Poultry farmers count losses as over 50% shut down operations

Investors’ buy interest in tier-1 banks, others drive stock market

Investors’ buy interest in tier-1 banks, others drive stock market

7 trends that will shape Nigerian economic terrain in 2024 according to PwC

7 trends that will shape Nigerian economic terrain in 2024 according to PwC

EFCC summons local, foreign firms over $347.49 billion forex scandal

EFCC summons local, foreign firms over $347.49 billion forex scandal

Private jet owners in Nigeria face the risk of being put out of business

Private jet owners in Nigeria face the risk of being put out of business

Union Bank’s Save & Win Palli Promo 3.0 Quarterly Draw rewards winners with air conditioners, ₦4m

Union Bank’s Save & Win Palli Promo 3.0 Quarterly Draw rewards winners with air conditioners, ₦4m

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Skyline of Johannesburg, South Africa

Top 10 richest countries in Africa in 2024

10 oldest billionaires in Africa at the start of 2024

10 oldest billionaires in Africa at the start of 2024

Dangote outperforms Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and others as he crosses the $20 billion mark

Dangote outperforms Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and others as he crosses the $20 billion mark

10 African countries with the highest cost of living in 2024

10 African countries with the highest cost of living in 2024