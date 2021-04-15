Allied Food and Confectionary Services Limited announced exciting plans to launch and grow the Burger King® brand in Nigeria, the largest country in Africa.

“We are proud to bring this iconic brand to Nigeria, and believe that our Nigerian guests will love Burger King® flame-grilled sandwiches and other famous Burger King® menu items, that guests can have their way,” said Antoine Zammarieh, Managing Director from Allied Food and Confectionary Services Limited.

“I am pleased that with the new agreement we can not only offer our guests great-tasting Burger King® food, but also contribute significantly to the economy of Nigeria by creating hundreds of new jobs.”

This launch will be a big step towards serving budding food lovers and consumers of quick service restaurants in Nigeria with more exciting flame-grilled and specialty meals. Nigerian guests can soon look forward to enjoying world-famous Burger King® products, such as the brand’s signature Whopper® Sandwich.

“We’re excited to share big news from Nigeria, where we have announced ambitious plans for one of our iconic brands – Burger King®,” said David Shear, President International Restaurant Brands International Inc., the parent company of Burger King®. “Nigeria has a thriving quick service restaurant industry, and our partner has a deep understanding of the infrastructure and supply chain strategy needed in the market, which we believe will position the Burger King® brand well for success in the country.”

The first Burger King® restaurant in Nigeria is expected to open in autumn this year and the announcement reflects the global appeal of Burger King®, contributing to the brand’s expansion strategy in Africa.

L-R: Executive Vice Chairman, Funds and Electronic Transfer Limited, Prof. Mustapha Akinkunmi; Group Managing Director, Allied Foods and Confectionery Services Limited (franchisee of Burger King), Mr Antoine Zammarieh; Marketing Coordinator, Burger King, Ms. Ibukun Aiyemo; and Operation Coordinator, Burger King, Ricardo Minaise at the Burger King pre launch media briefing in Lagos on April 13th, 2021.

About Allied Food and Confectionary Services Limited

Allied Food & Confectionery Services Limited (“AlliedFCS”) is a newly established company in Nigeria. It is composed of an international consortium of investors with a portfolio of investments in multiple countries. The Managing Director, Antoine Zammarieh, is a seasoned food and hospitality expert with 38 years of experience in the Nigerian market. AlliedFCS is planning to bring the emerging QSR business in Nigeria to a new level.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (“RBI”) is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with approximately $31 billion in annual system-wide sales and 27,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. owns three of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands - TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, and POPEYES®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for over 45 years.

About BURGER KING®:

Founded in 1954, the Burger King brand is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world. The original Home of The Whopper®, the Burger King system operates more than 18,600 locations in more than 100 countries. Almost 100 percent of Burger King restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about the Burger King brand, please visit the Burger King brand website at www.bk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, which reflect management's current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, initiatives and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include statements about our expectations regarding the ability of the Burger King® business in Nigeria to open its first restaurant in autumn 2021; our expectations regarding our ability to replicate our international success in Nigeria; and the ability of the Burger King® business in Nigeria to create hundreds of new jobs. Other than as required under applicable laws, we do not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or circumstances, change in expectations or otherwise.

