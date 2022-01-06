RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Breaking barriers to education: The world's first Ed-Tech Marketplace launches globally

Headquartered in New York, WooStudy, the world’s first AI powered Ed-Tech Marketplace, has launched its global operations with presence now in Pakistan, India, Nigeria, Canada, and Bangladesh.

With over 10,000 active students from around the world and more joining in everyday, WooStudy is the world’s first Ed-Tech platform, that matches and connects students with their best fit schools directly for free, thus eliminating the admissions cost.

Arif Khan and Maryam Khan, the power duo, founded WooStudy in 2019, with the aim to remove barriers to education. Working with Fortune 500 companies coupled with a Master’s degree in Education the co-founders had a unique insight into the complications faced by students and schools pertaining to the admission processes.

They were further joined in their mission by Dinesh Mittal, a seasoned professional with extensive experience in new business start-ups in Technology and Hospitality industries.

“Having experienced both ends of spectrum, we realized how difficult and expensive it is for students to apply to colleges internationally. Finding their best-fit is a laborious process requiring intensive research, not to mention the immense broker costs that makes studying abroad virtually inaccessible to most aspiring students”, said Ms. Khan when asked about the vision behind WooStudy.

The one-of-its-kind AI-enabled platform successfully raised $100K in its pre-seed round in February, 2021. WooStudy's proprietary algorithm leverages Big Data and AI to automate the entire admissions to placement process, making it the pioneering AI platform in the ed-tech industry.

Now anyone, be it global educational institutes or aspiring students, can join our online community that directly connects best-suited students and universities as per their requirements, with a few simple clicks.

With the mission to make the entire recruitment process hassle-free for both students and educational institutions, WooStudy has partnered with more than 25 well-known international academic institutions and is on-boarding more reputable schools every day. University of Waterloo, CUNY, University of the Potomac, Rowan University are a few of WooStudy’s partner universities, who have connected with hundreds of prospective students to date.

The WooStudy team, regularly participates in international dialog on the future of education. The team recently appeared at global events such as the MACBAA conference held in USA, WISE Summit, Qatar and Techstars, Abuja, in order to propagate its mission to make education more accessible.

With its global launch, the WooStudy team can better serve the international students across multiple continents in finding and connecting directly with their dream university, with absolutely zero cost!

Come join us, today – for FREE.

Address: 1270 6th Ave Suite 759, New York, NY 10020, United States

Contact Number: +1 917-259-1353

Website: https://bit.ly/3rX9elj

Co-founders: Arif Khan, Maryam Khan, Dinesh Mittal

Social Media:

Facebook https://bit.ly/3IOxn3E

Instagram https://bit.ly/3s1u03d

LinkedIn https://bit.ly/31Q9fwA

Twitter https://bit.ly/3m2CuU1

