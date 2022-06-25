Bread producers threaten strike over price hike in bakery materials

They also accused the Federal Government of turning a blind eye to the development.

This was contained in a communiqué issued by the Association of Master Bakers and Caterer of Nigeria on Frida, June 24, 2022.

The body noted that the high cost of flour, sugar, and other materials used in bakery business has pushed many bakers to the brink.

The communiqué, which was issued after the National Executive Council meeting of the association in Abuja, stated that the bakers would withdraw services from July 13, 2022.

The bakers also revealed that attempts to get government's intervention in the matter had proven abortive, as there had been no favourable response from the concerned ministries, departments and agencies of government.

The communiqué, signed by the association’s executives, led by its National President, Mansur Umar, stated that the council reviewed the “neglect of the Federal Government in addressing the challenges facing our sector as captured in our letters acknowledged by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Federal Ministry of Finance, Central Bank of Nigeria and unproductive intervention of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“Increase in prices of bakery materials especially flour and sugar having reached unprecedented levels, for example, flour is now between N25,000 and N27,500, so also other ingredients.

“The National Wheat Cultivation Committee already constituted is yet to be inaugurated after over one year. NAFDAC, SON, NESREA have turned the bakers into money making machine by charging our members outrageous levies even at this very challenging moment.

“Consequently, the NEC in session resolved that all zones, state, Local Governments and units of our association should commence full mobilisation of our members nationwide to embark on withdrawal of services starting from Wednesday July 13, 2022 for an initial period of two weeks.”

They, however, informed their members to wait for further directives on the matter.

