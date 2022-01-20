Bitcoin might rise to $1,00,000; should you invest in it?

With increasing activities across the nations regarding cryptocurrencies, their adaptation, their popularity, investors are expecting a lot from these popular cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin ended the year 2021 with a peak of 69,000 USD, and now investors are looking forward to the future of this cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin faced some downfalls too toward the end of 2021 due to various reasons. One of the most prevalent ones would be the new variant of the coronavirus. Yet the investors are Expecting more gains from it. The coming year would be very adventurous for bitcoin.

Bitcoin came a long way from facing many doubts and speculations at the start to moving upwards and forward now in terms of adoption, engagements, and much more. Bitcoin has evolved from being a speculation asset to a storage value.

This evolution has paved the way for more adaptation and acceptance towards Bitcoin. Many up-and-coming investors are getting interested in cryptocurrencies, and with this, Cryptocurrencies have seen a surge in adoption and acceptance rate.

Investors are predicting that the Bitcoin price can touch the 100000 USD mark. Combining this with its limited availability, it is becoming enticing for many new and seasoned investors.

Many nations are getting equipped with crypto regulation bills. These regulation bills would further solidify the trust in bitcoin in the general public, and cryptocurrencies would take a step further in being a valued asset like gold. In the coming years, we are looking towards the world with increased cryptocurrencies involvement in our economy.

Now comes the question of whether you should invest in Bitcoin as it is expected to touch the mark of 100000 USD? Well, the answer is not exactly yes or no. There are many faces to this question.

Many experts say that there is no perfect time to invest in crypto. Or in the bigger picture, there is no ideal time to start investing. There is no perfect time to enter the ecosystem of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. Many experienced investors invest small amounts from time to time. This way, they can average out the dips in the market, and also, this releases the investors from the hectic work of timing the market at every moment.

Averaging out the dips by investing a small amount in a given interval of time proves to be a better strategy as no one can accurately predict the market for the next day.

Many experts also advise diversifying your portfolio. Of course, investing in Bitcoin is a good option, but it is not viable financial advice. Always analyse your risk-taking capacity and invest accordingly.

The technology and cryptocurrencies are here to stay as so many big companies are becoming a part of it and accepting it. Hence there is no need to invest haphazardly without analysing your situation. Bitcoin and the entire ecosystem of cryptocurrencies are very volatile, and there is no doubt about that.

Before investing, make sure you actually understand its technicalities and not just start investing because everyone is talking about it or investing in it.

There are many cryptocurrencies that you can consider investing in, such as Ethereum, Binance coin, Solana, etc. These coins may not touch such high ranks as Bitcoin in the coming year, but they come with their own positives, and including them in your portfolio will give you a much-stabilised experience in the market.

With these, 2022 would also be the year of NFTs and many such blockchain application-based tokens. They are also gaining momentum in the market and are expected to turn up great returns in the future.

Read the market and about these cryptocurrencies. These trends, history, and future possibilities will help you make better choices. It is advised to analyse all the options before making a decision on investing your hard-earned money.

We would recommend not running after quick gains. In the majority of cases, the investments keeping immediate gains as the end goal usually result in losses as investors do not analyse their situation appropriately.

