RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Banks temporarily limit international transactions on Naira cards to $20

Authors:

Ima Elijah

In a move to reduce dollar obligations, commercial banks in the country are cutting monthly international spending limits on Naira cards to $20 compared to the precious limit of $100.

Nigerian Banks
Nigerian Banks

Over the weekend, First Bank, Zenith Bank, Sterling Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, Union Bank and other banks sent notices to their customers on the restrictions.

Recommended articles

However, First Bank limit was $50 compared to all other banks, which restricted to $20.

Customers were advised to open dollar accounts and obtain aligned cards to fund their obligations, which is expected to be sourced from the parallel market.

First Bank in a statement to customers stated: “Due to current market realities on foreign exchange, we’ve reviewed cross border transaction limits for the Naira Mastercard and the Naira Credit Card to $50 monthly.

For increased transaction limits, please use your Visa Debit Multicurrency Card, Visa Prepaid (USD) Card and Visa Gold Credit Card to enjoy transaction limits up to $10,000 and other exciting benefits.

In a statement to its customers, Union bank stated: “Please be informed that the daily/monthly spend limit on your Naira MasterCard is now $20.

If you require a higher international spend limit, open a UnionAce account. UnionAce offers you up to 4 per cent per annum on your dollar deposits. You also get a card that allows you to shop globally with a daily limit of $7,500 on POS and $4,000 online.

Zenith Bank in an email titled: “Temporary Suspension of International ATM Withdrawals/POS Payments and Review of Web Transactions Limit Using Zenith Bank Cards,” to its customers, said, it is reviewing naira card spending on web transactions from $100 to $20.

The note read; “Dear Valued Customer, Please be informed that we have temporarily suspended the use of Zenith Bank Naira cards for International Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cash withdrawals and POS transactions. Additionally, the monthly card International spend limit for web transactions has been reviewed from $100 to $20.

This review is in response to today’s economic realities. If you have higher International spend requirements, simply visit any of our branches and request for a foreign currency debit or prepaid card, which are available in US Dollar, Pounds and Euro variants.”

Banks had in 2020 reviewed monthly international spending using naira cards from $500 to $300 and ultimately to $100 and also stopped the use of naira cards for ATM foreign currency withdrawals.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court discharges 1 of 4 teenagers arrested for killing girlfriend for money rituals

Court discharges 1 of 4 teenagers arrested for killing girlfriend for money rituals

'PSG na just Mbappe and 10 others' - Nigerians react as Karim Benzema leads 'Epic' Real Madrid comeback against PSG

'PSG na just Mbappe and 10 others' - Nigerians react as Karim Benzema leads 'Epic' Real Madrid comeback against PSG

Davido gets Banana Island property gift from dad

Davido gets Banana Island property gift from dad

East Africans are reportedly going through tough economic times, as prices of essential goods skyrocket

East Africans are reportedly going through tough economic times, as prices of essential goods skyrocket

Rose Chibambo, Ladi Kwali and Tawhida Ben Cheikh are the only three African women to ever feature on banknotes

Rose Chibambo, Ladi Kwali and Tawhida Ben Cheikh are the only three African women to ever feature on banknotes

'I'm not 30, I only have a big and strong body' - Isaac Success defends his age

'I'm not 30, I only have a big and strong body' - Isaac Success defends his age

Coach Austin Eguavoen hits back at Ogenyi Onazi accusations

Coach Austin Eguavoen hits back at Ogenyi Onazi accusations

This is why you keep having boils repeatedly

This is why you keep having boils repeatedly

Cracks in PDP as party leaders disagree over zoning of 2023 presidential ticket

Cracks in PDP as party leaders disagree over zoning of 2023 presidential ticket

Trending

10 African countries with the highest GDP per capita, according to latest data

An African girl walks in front of luxury cars

Nigeria is no longer the poverty capital of the world but still has over 70 million people living in extreme poverty - the highest in Africa

20. Lagos, Nigeria — Africa's largest city, Lagos has huge gulfs between its rich and poor, with many Nigerians wealthy from the oil industry living right next to those stricken by poverty.

Top 10 most developed countries in Africa based on latest stats

Downtown Johannesburg

8 Ways Africans can make money in the export industry without exporting

8 Ways Africans can make money in the export industry without exporting