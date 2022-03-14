RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Aviation fuel scarcity: All airlines in Nigeria to shut down in 3 days time

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Air Peace Chairman, Onyema, warned that Airlines in the country would shut down operations over lack of Aviation fuel.

Air Peace
Air Peace

The chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, has warned that all Airlines in the country would shut down in three days time over the non-availability of Aviation fuel to run their operations.

Recommended articles

Speaking on Monday, March 14, 2022, at a meeting of oil marketers and Airline operators in the National Assembly, Onyema said, "We have only three more days, all airlines in Nigeria will shut down. We are not threatening this country, it is a fact."

He explained that if they were to continue flying, an average Nigerian will spend N120,000 for an economy ticket.

Nigerian Airline operators are demanding operational licenses from the federal government to begin importation of fuel into the country following the recent fuel debacle and scarcity across the country.

"I have the mandate of all airlines to demand that Airlines begin importation of fuel, if we can buy planes of millions of dollars, we can also import fuel ourselves. Let NNPC give Airlines licenses, we want to import ourselves."

NNPC CEO, Mele Kyari and other stakeholders were at the meeting.

On his part, Mr. Kyari said that at the moment there were 19 oil companies with 88 million litres of aviation fuel in the country.

In their presentation, the oil markers said high dollar rate was responsible for the high cost of the fuel.

The Deputy Speaker of the House, Ahmed Idris Wase, who chaired the committee, asked of how much they purchased the dollar and which banks, the representatives of the marketers could not give an answer.

He therefore warned them against blackmailing the government.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

8 Ways Africans can make money in the export industry without exporting

8 Ways Africans can make money in the export industry without exporting

10 African countries with the highest GDP per capita, according to latest data

10 African countries with the highest GDP per capita, according to latest data

'PSG na just Mbappe and 10 others' - Nigerians react as Karim Benzema leads 'Epic' Real Madrid comeback against PSG

'PSG na just Mbappe and 10 others' - Nigerians react as Karim Benzema leads 'Epic' Real Madrid comeback against PSG

Teacher beats colleague teacher girlfriend to death in Ejumako

Teacher beats colleague teacher girlfriend to death in Ejumako

'Me and Izzy have to go talk in the back room' - Kamaru Usman gives $100m condition to fight 'brother' Israel Adesanya

'Me and Izzy have to go talk in the back room' - Kamaru Usman gives $100m condition to fight 'brother' Israel Adesanya

'Who's your father' - Wike blasts Obaseki's Deputy over Edo PDP crisis

'Who's your father' - Wike blasts Obaseki's Deputy over Edo PDP crisis

'I'm not 30, I only have a big and strong body' - Isaac Success defends his age

'I'm not 30, I only have a big and strong body' - Isaac Success defends his age

Mourinho not interested in coming back to the touchline as Abraham show continues in Rome

Mourinho not interested in coming back to the touchline as Abraham show continues in Rome

10 countries with the most expensive household electricity prices in Africa

10 countries with the most expensive household electricity prices in Africa

Trending

10 African countries with the highest GDP per capita, according to latest data

An African girl walks in front of luxury cars

10 countries with the most expensive household electricity prices in Africa

10 countries with the most expensive household electricity prices in Africa

Nigeria is no longer the poverty capital of the world but still has over 70 million people living in extreme poverty - the highest in Africa

20. Lagos, Nigeria — Africa's largest city, Lagos has huge gulfs between its rich and poor, with many Nigerians wealthy from the oil industry living right next to those stricken by poverty.

Top 10 most developed countries in Africa based on latest stats

Downtown Johannesburg