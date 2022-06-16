Apple users soon to use the iPhone as a Mac webcam

The new Continuity Camera feature will be launched as a part of the soon-to-be-launched macOS Ventura, an upcoming macOS update.

Apple envisions MacBook users clipping an iPhone to the top of their laptops and using the camera to improve video calls in FaceTime, Microsoft Teams, WebEx, and more.

Continuity Camera uses the rear camera of your iPhone and converts it into a webcam that can be used in macOS apps. Continuity Camera also comes with a Center Stage and Portrait Mode support, which gives it the capacity to accommodate a lot of video modes for a variety of calls.

Apple says it’s collaborating with Belkin on stands that will be released later this year to make it easy to hold an iPhone in place above a MacBook’s display.