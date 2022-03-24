The President of NUPABTW, Mr Ibrahim Ayoade, told The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no date had been fixed for the hearing.
App-based drivers drag Uber, Bolt to court over working condition
The National Union of Professional App-based Transport Workers(NUPABTW) has dragged two e-hailing companies to court over poor working condition in Nigeria.
Mr Ibrahim Ayoade, President of the union told NAN that the companies needed to classify them as workers or partners.
Ayoade alleged that the e-hailing companies had breached the agreement stated in the terms and conditions signed with the drivers.
“Our union filed a fresh case at the National Industrial Court, Ikoyi Lagos on March 14, in addendum to the ongoing case filed in 2018.
“The fresh case gave us an opportunity to attach more facts and prayers to the case so that we can achieve the desired goal,” Ayoade said.
