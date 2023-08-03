ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

AMCON's top 350 debtors owe ₦3.95 trillion

Solomon Ekanem

With its debt ceiling pegged at just ₦800 billion, AMCON has been overstretched by the pilling debts.

Ahmed Kuru is AMCON's Managing Director [AMCON]
Ahmed Kuru is AMCON's Managing Director [AMCON]

Recommended articles

According to the cooperation’s Managing Director, Ahmed Kuru, top debtors of the corporation totalling 350, owe a combined sum of ₦3.95 trillion.

Kuru made this known during the annual training for Nigerian judiciary officers held in London as he appreciated the bench saying the recoveries would not have been possible without their help.

He added that monies owed by the 350 debtors accounted for more than 84% of the total outstanding debt amount.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, AMCONS's huge debt portfolio has raised concerns and caught the attention of the National Assembly back in 2019. That year, AMCON’s debt stood at ₦5.4 trillion and about 20 individuals/entities were responsible for about 67% of the debt.

This led to the inauguration of an Inter-agency Committee by the ex-Vice President, Prof. Yomi Osinbajo (SAN) comprised of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) among other related organisations.

The committee was mandated to speedily resolve all challenges hindering the recovery of the ₦5.4 trillion AMCON debts. The amount has reduced by 15.4% from ₦5.4 trillion in 2019 to ₦4.664 trillion recently.

With its debt ceiling pegged at just ₦800 billion, AMCON has been overstretched by the pilling debts and, according to the National Assembly, it was expedient to challenge the unwillingness of some of the debtors to pay.

Speaking further, Kuru noted that most defiant debtors have been compelled to enter into negotiations with the body due to the judiciary's help in granting the necessary ex-parte orders as well as approving orders to trace assets.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

F-1 visa denials for African scholars studying in the U.S. have skyrocketed according to new report

F-1 visa denials for African scholars studying in the U.S. have skyrocketed according to new report

AMCON's top 350 debtors owe ₦3.95 trillion

AMCON's top 350 debtors owe ₦3.95 trillion

Zanzibar takes bold steps to diversify its economy as it opens new oil and gas zones for bids

Zanzibar takes bold steps to diversify its economy as it opens new oil and gas zones for bids

Balaji Ananthapillai: Outstanding tech industry product management expert with a passion for conversational AI

Balaji Ananthapillai: Outstanding tech industry product management expert with a passion for conversational AI

Senegal's stability in question as TikTok access blocked amidst political crackdown

Senegal's stability in question as TikTok access blocked amidst political crackdown

Bankly launches Bankly Microfinance bank…unveils new products to deepen financial inclusion

Bankly launches Bankly Microfinance bank…unveils new products to deepen financial inclusion

Clique: A night of empowerment and inspiration - Grey’s exclusive dinner for startup founders

Clique: A night of empowerment and inspiration - Grey’s exclusive dinner for startup founders

DMO lists ₦130bn sukuk on NGX, FMDQ to boost capital market investment

DMO lists ₦130bn sukuk on NGX, FMDQ to boost capital market investment

Economic turmoil: Unveiling Africa's underperforming stock markets in 2023

Economic turmoil: Unveiling Africa's underperforming stock markets in 2023

Pulse Sports

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

ghana-parlement

Half of Ghana’s $7 Billion government debt has been erased

Top 5 African countries with the least affordable housing

Top 5 African countries with the least affordable housing

Cairo, Egypt

Africa's smartest cities: Top countries embracing urbanisation and technology

Aliko Dangote's refinery project has the capacity to produce 650,000 barrels per day. [Nairametrics]

Nigerians are reacting to news of Dangote employing 11,000 Indians