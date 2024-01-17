ADVERTISEMENT
All-Share Index crosses 90,000 mark as investors gain ₦1.15trn on NGX

News Agency Of Nigeria

However, analysis of the market activities showed that trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 3.89 per cent.

Specifically, the All Share Index rose by 2,92.15 or 2.37 per cent to close at 90,063.25 against 87,971.10 points on Tuesday.

Also, the market capitalisation which opened at ₦48.139 trillion rose by ₦1.145 trillion to close at ₦49.139 trillion.

The Year-To-Date (YTD) return rose to 20.45 per cent.

Consequently, a total of 1.30 billion shares valued at ₦16.38 billion were exchanged in 17,471 deals.

Market breadth closed positive, with 44 advancing equities outnumbering 35 declining ones.

However, Investor’s sustained buy interests in stocks of Dangote Cement, BUA Cement and Geregu kept the market in a positive terrain.

Transactions in the shares of Sterling Bank topped the activity chart, accounting for 106.14 million shares valued at ₦800.25 million.

JapaulGold followed by selling 101.12 million shares worth ₦268.8 million.

Also, Transcorp transacted 90.47 million shares valued at ₦1.58 billion, while Jaiz Bank sold 83.12 billion shares valued at ₦321.17 million.

Unity Bank, which traded 73.41 million shares valued at ₦237.66 million.

On the gainer’s table, Guinness, Honey Flour, AIICO Insurance, Wema Bank and SUNU Assurances led in per cent terms of 10 each to close at ₦71.50, N4.84, ₦1.54, ₦11.66 and ₦1.76 per share, respectively.

Conversely, RTBRISCOE led the loser’s table in percentage terms of 10 to close at 81k per share.

Dangote Sugar followed by 9.95 per cent to close at ₦73.30, while NGX Group trailed by 9.84 per cent to close at ₦22.90 per share.

Also, Redstarex lost 9.47 per cent, to close at ₦4.11, while Sterling Bank shed 9.09 per cent to close at ₦6.90 per share.

