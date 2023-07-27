Again, naira gains, exchanges ₦740.08 to dollar
The naira sold for as low as ₦730 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
The local currency gained 6.49 per cent when compared with ₦791.42, which it exchanged for the dollar on Tuesday.
The open indicative rate closed at ₦782.42 to the dollar on Wednesday.
A spot exchange rate of ₦800 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦740.08.
A total of 153.28 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters window on Wednesday.
