Again, naira gains, exchanges ₦740.08 to dollar

News Agency Of Nigeria

The naira sold for as low as ₦730 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A trader changes dollars with naira at a currency exchange store in Lagos.
A trader changes dollars with naira at a currency exchange store in Lagos.

The local currency gained 6.49 per cent when compared with ₦791.42, which it exchanged for the dollar on Tuesday.

The open indicative rate closed at ₦782.42 to the dollar on Wednesday.

A spot exchange rate of ₦800 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦740.08.

A total of 153.28 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters window on Wednesday.

