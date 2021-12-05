African Superstar, Davido Announced As ALAT By Wema’s Ambassador

This announcement comes 16 days after the ‘If’ crooner raised ₦200 million during a viral virtual fundraising for his 29th birthday via social media. The singer had opened an ALAT by Wema account to track the inflow of money from his well-wishers and fans across the world.

Davido and his management team visited the Wema Bank head office and were received by the Managing Director/CEO of Wema Bank, Ademola Adebise; Deputy Managing Director of Wema Bank, Moruf Oseni; Chief Digital Officer of Wema Bank, Olusegun Adeniyi; Chief Financial Officer of Wema Bank, Tunde Mabawonku, and other top executives.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of Wema Bank, Ademola Adebise addressed the star, ‘We welcome you warmly to our great family, the home of innovators and enterprising people who meet our customer’s needs with innovative products and excellent services that fit their lifestyles and empower their aspirations. You are set for a good time with us, and we assure you this relationship would be mutually beneficial.’

Also speaking on the ambassadorship and what to expect over the next few months, Davido said; ‘I am excited to join the ALAT Tribe and look forward to the great things we will achieve together. This partnership is the beginning of a very interesting phase for ALAT and I’