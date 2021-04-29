Africa Revenue Summit (AFRES2021) to highlight strategies to drive revenue growth in a post Covid world

In that light, The Africa Revenue Summit (formerly Sales Leadership Conference - SLC) hosted by SalesRuby intends to gather over 500 c-level participants from across Africa including Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa to discuss modern strategies, processes and techniques for driving the growth of companies and organizations in a post covid era. This year’s event; up from just focusing on sales; would be taking a deep-dive review of themes across the entire revenue value chain which would include sales, marketing, culture, people leadership etc.

The event which holds on Friday & Saturday, June 4th & 5th 12th, 2021 at The Campbell Centre, Marina, Lagos will feature 25+ Speakers, 25+ Sessions across several distinct tracks. The theme of the summit is “Scaling Growth, Optimizing Margins”

Some of the speakers at AFRES 2021 include:

Motayo Latunji - Sales Director, Hayat Kimya

Bunmi Jembola - CEO, SaleRuby

Olutayo Latunji - Head of Sales Operation, Nestle Nigeria

Winston Nolan - CEO, Sales Machine (South Africa)

Sam Kariuki - Sales Trainer, Growth Partners (Kenya, East Africa)

Mawuli Ocloo - Chief Sales Partner, Salesmark Services (Ghana)

Yewande Akomolafe-Kalu - Head, Branding & Storytelling, Flutterwave

Ose Osundeko - Group Head, Digital Marketing, Fidelity Bank

Kenechi Eneh - Divisional CEO, ipNX

Adenike Lucas - VP, Sales & General Manager - West Africa, Upstream

Fikayo Akeredolu - Head of Growth, Stears

Ibiyinka Dada - Digital Marketing Manager, Airtel

and 13+ more industry leaders

What to expect at the Africa Revenue Summit:

The speakers and leaders, which were selected from across four countries in Africa and across multiple fields related to the theme, will offer invaluable insights and actionable strategies to CEOs, Executive Directors, Head of Sales, Marketing Directors and associated stakeholders on such topics as:

Designing a modern sales process for growth

How to shorten deal cycles

Telling brand stories that cut through the noise

Strategic interventions for growing strategic key accounts

Culture as a force for growth

Best in class content strategies for today’s buyers

Understanding the core principles and practice of sales enablement

Designing a winning inside sales strategy

Go to market strategies fit for these times

Implementing a product-led growth strategy

Recruiting, onboarding & retaining exceptional sales talents

and many more sessions

Interested in participating in this event, visit https://afres.africa/get-ticket/

Call 09070047684, 09070048214. You can also send an email to afres@salesruby.com

