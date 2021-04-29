RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Africa Revenue Summit (AFRES2021) to highlight strategies to drive revenue growth in a post Covid world

Authors:

Pulse Mix

While it was hard to think about revenue growth during the peak of the pandemic crisis, many companies were already rewriting their strategies to accelerate growth.

Africa Revenue Summit (AFRES2021) to highlight strategies to drive revenue growth in a post Covid world
Africa Revenue Summit (AFRES2021) to highlight strategies to drive revenue growth in a post Covid world Pulse Nigeria

Executives who are seeking growth, need to change their mindset and specifically design plays in order to grow & retain their market position.

Recommended articles

In that light, The Africa Revenue Summit (formerly Sales Leadership Conference - SLC) hosted by SalesRuby intends to gather over 500 c-level participants from across Africa including Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa to discuss modern strategies, processes and techniques for driving the growth of companies and organizations in a post covid era. This year’s event; up from just focusing on sales; would be taking a deep-dive review of themes across the entire revenue value chain which would include sales, marketing, culture, people leadership etc.

The event which holds on Friday & Saturday, June 4th & 5th 12th, 2021 at The Campbell Centre, Marina, Lagos will feature 25+ Speakers, 25+ Sessions across several distinct tracks. The theme of the summit is “Scaling Growth, Optimizing Margins”

  • Motayo Latunji - Sales Director, Hayat Kimya
  • Bunmi Jembola - CEO, SaleRuby
  • Olutayo Latunji - Head of Sales Operation, Nestle Nigeria
  • Winston Nolan - CEO, Sales Machine (South Africa)
  • Sam Kariuki - Sales Trainer, Growth Partners (Kenya, East Africa)
  • Mawuli Ocloo - Chief Sales Partner, Salesmark Services (Ghana)
  • Yewande Akomolafe-Kalu - Head, Branding & Storytelling, Flutterwave
  • Ose Osundeko - Group Head, Digital Marketing, Fidelity Bank
  • Kenechi Eneh - Divisional CEO, ipNX 
  • Adenike Lucas - VP, Sales & General Manager - West Africa, Upstream
  • Fikayo Akeredolu - Head of Growth, Stears
  • Ibiyinka Dada - Digital Marketing Manager, Airtel
  • and 13+ more industry leaders

The speakers and leaders, which were selected from across four countries in Africa and across multiple fields related to the theme, will offer invaluable insights and actionable strategies to CEOs, Executive Directors, Head of Sales, Marketing Directors and associated stakeholders on such topics as:

  • Designing a modern sales process for growth
  • How to shorten deal cycles
  • Telling brand stories that cut through the noise
  • Strategic interventions for growing strategic key accounts
  • Culture as a force for growth
  • Best in class content strategies for today’s buyers
  • Understanding the core principles and practice of sales enablement
  • Designing a winning inside sales strategy
  • Go to market strategies fit for these times
  • Implementing a product-led growth strategy
  • Recruiting, onboarding & retaining exceptional sales talents
  • and many more sessions

Interested in participating in this event, visit https://afres.africa/get-ticket/

Call 09070047684, 09070048214. You can also send an email to afres@salesruby.com

Follow on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/afres/?viewAsMember=true

Follow on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/afresummit/

*This is a featured post.

Authors:

Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos Govt withholds N25m donated to Oshodi amputee hawker after detecting lies in her claims

Meet the man who woke up with female sex organ a day after breaking up with girlfriend (video)

Comedian Princess says her foster child is the victim actor Baba Ijesha allegedly defiled 7 years ago

36-year-old man’s penis & testicles cut off and given to pigs for attempting to rape his niece

11-year-old girl releases a list of men who’ve sexually abused her & the number of times

Davido, Toke Makinwa others, drag actor Yomi Fabiyi for defending alleged child molester Baba Ijesha

Army goes after people who share pictures of killed soldiers on social media

A video has emerged which shows Baba Ijesha admitting he molested a minor

Senator Remi Tinubu under fire for politicising insecurity