ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Adeleke creates desk for $618m tech fund for innovators, entrepreneurs

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor expressed readiness to tap into the opportunities in furtherance of the digital economy agenda of his administration.

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]
Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

Recommended articles

This is to allow them access the recently launched 618 million dollars tech fund by the African Development Bank (AfDB).

This is contained in a statement by Malam Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson to the governor on Sunday in Osogbo.

The desk is a response to the tech fund which was collaboration between the AfDB and the Federal Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor expressed readiness to tap into the opportunities in furtherance of the digital economy agenda of his administration.

Adeleke, who commended the AFDB president, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, for the initiative, said his administration had created enabling environment for Osun tech ecosystem.

“I am delighted to appreciate the African Development Bank which has set up a $618 million fund to support the technology and creative sector in Nigeria.

I am confident that this fund will go a long way in supporting innovation, job creation, and economic growth in our country.

“The desk will provide comprehensive guidance and support to all interested applicants, ensuring that the application process is seamless and efficient.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are also exploring partnerships with the African Development Bank to support programmes in the technology and creative sector in our state.

“We will be reaching out to the bank soon to discuss how we can collaborate and leverage this fund and other opportunities to create a vibrant and innovative ecosystem in Osun State.

“I encourage all technology and creative sector entrepreneurs in Osun State to engage directly with the Ministry and register as a stakeholder operating within the state."

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Adeleke creates desk for $618m tech fund for innovators, entrepreneurs

Adeleke creates desk for $618m tech fund for innovators, entrepreneurs

Ghana takes advantage of AfCFTA to boost trade relations with Kenya

Ghana takes advantage of AfCFTA to boost trade relations with Kenya

China's investment in Tanzania reaches $1.8 billion after 10 years

China's investment in Tanzania reaches $1.8 billion after 10 years

Soft opening of the GAC G-Style showroom & pre-sale unveiling of the all-new GS8 in Abuja

Soft opening of the GAC G-Style showroom & pre-sale unveiling of the all-new GS8 in Abuja

Uganda expects its debt load to reduce and its economic growth to increase by 7%

Uganda expects its debt load to reduce and its economic growth to increase by 7%

Top 10 African countries with the most transparent GDP data

Top 10 African countries with the most transparent GDP data

Don't be left behind: TECNO and MTN partnership offers unparalleled digital experience

Don't be left behind: TECNO and MTN partnership offers unparalleled digital experience

CBN denies suspending OPay, PalmPay's accounts

CBN denies suspending OPay, PalmPay's accounts

Emefiele to monitor compliance as CBN moves naira notes to banks

Emefiele to monitor compliance as CBN moves naira notes to banks

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African cities with the highest population growth from 2022 to 2023

Top 10 African cities with the highest population growth from 2022 to 2023

Top 10 African countries producing Palm Oil

Top 10 African countries producing Palm Oil

Sega dancer in Mauritius

Top 10 happiest countries in Africa in 2023

Tanzanian shillings

The dollar is no more relevant in trade between India and Tanzania