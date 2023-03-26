Adeleke creates desk for $618m tech fund for innovators, entrepreneurs

This is to allow them access the recently launched 618 million dollars tech fund by the African Development Bank (AfDB).

This is contained in a statement by Malam Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson to the governor on Sunday in Osogbo.

The desk is a response to the tech fund which was collaboration between the AfDB and the Federal Government.

The governor expressed readiness to tap into the opportunities in furtherance of the digital economy agenda of his administration.

Adeleke, who commended the AFDB president, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, for the initiative, said his administration had created enabling environment for Osun tech ecosystem.

“I am delighted to appreciate the African Development Bank which has set up a $618 million fund to support the technology and creative sector in Nigeria.

“I am confident that this fund will go a long way in supporting innovation, job creation, and economic growth in our country.

“The desk will provide comprehensive guidance and support to all interested applicants, ensuring that the application process is seamless and efficient.

“We are also exploring partnerships with the African Development Bank to support programmes in the technology and creative sector in our state.

“We will be reaching out to the bank soon to discuss how we can collaborate and leverage this fund and other opportunities to create a vibrant and innovative ecosystem in Osun State.