A Resounding Success: Recap of The Africa Social Impact Summit 2023 (ASIS2023)

“Global Vision, Local Action: Repositioning Africa's Development for Sustainable Outcomes.
“Global Vision, Local Action": Repositioning Africa's Development for Sustainable Outcomes.

Esteemed figures including Joyce Banda (former President of Malawi), Amina Mohammed (United Nations Deputy Secretary General), Dr Obafemi Hamzat (Deputy Governor of Lagos State) Will Stevens (US Consul General), Professor Oyelaran-Oyeyinka (Senior Special Adviser to President on Industrialization, AfDB), Abubakar Suleiman (MD/CEO of Sterling Bank), Jette Bjerrum (Consul General & Head of Trade, Denmark in Lagos, Nigeria), Lucy Pearson (Country Director, British Council), Weert Boomer (German Consul General), Matthias Schmale (United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Nigeria) and Dr. Ndidi Nnoli Odizie (Board Member, International Sustainability Standards Board), all graced the event with their insights and perspectives.

Under the resonating theme "Global Vision, Local Action: Repositioning the African Development Ecosystem for Sustainable Outcomes," the summit brought together prominent minds to deliberate on strategies for fostering lasting and meaningful change across the continent.

Despite its physical nature, the summit's reach extended far beyond the convention center. Through live streaming on platforms like Zoom, YouTube and Facebook, the event drew a vast online audience and was a top trending topic on X (formerly known as Twitter), amplifying its impact and extending its influence to a broader spectrum of stakeholders.

Among the notable attendees were startups that represent the vanguard of impactful initiatives. Names like Plan Nigeria, Health Volunteers Nigeria Initiative, Ideation Hub Africa, Afrilabs, and Oando Foundation to mention a few showcased their commitment to effecting positive change in various sectors.

The summit not only provided a platform for robust discussions and valuable networking among key players, it also served as a catalyst for innovation and collaboration.

According to Abubakar Suleiman, (MD of Sterling Bank and Board member of Sterling One Foundation), “the only thing that matters is the relationship you form today and how that relationship transmits to a much better outcome than before you came here.”

The success of #ASIS2023 underscores the potency of collective action in reshaping Africa's developmental trajectory, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals, and nurturing a sustainable future for the continent.

ASIS2023 represented a unique convergence of influential minds, aiming to accelerate sustainable development in Africa through collaboration, investment, and innovative solutions. The event highlighted the potential of collective action in fostering positive social impact and shaping a brighter future for the continent.

If you missed it, visit the ASIS2023 website - https://www.theimpactsummit.org/ and follow the conversation on social media (HERE) for more.

