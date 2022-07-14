A fourth industrial revolution that involves Nigeria, Tekisite presenting the new generation with digital opportunities

Founder of Tekisite, Abass Oyeyemi speaking on this edition of Tekisite said, “Our ideas are bold, articulate and compelling. We believe that there is no true eradication of social vices like cybercime without digital empowerment of teenagers and youths. We have to build global teenagers that would compete with their mates globally and making Nigeria a major stakeholder in the digital economy”.

The project which was done in collaboration with Code Learners Hub who supplied instructors to train teenagers on software development, also had as partners, Tekinest, Menaget SPC and Reaching Minds Foundation as major sponsor of the training which had digital skills like software development, graphics design, product design, photography as major courses learnt.

With the three senatorial districts in the state as training camps, students were thoroughly grilled during the two weeks project and as a way of wrapping it up, there was a Tekisite Summit/Competition which marked the grand finale of the two weeks training.

The Summit had as its theme, “The Impact of Digital Technology on Economic Growth and Production, and its Implications for Employment and Equality” with key stakeholders in the tech ecosystem like Olaniran Monsur, Anderson Ozakpo, Bola Onifade and Rahaman Abiola as speakers.

Speaking at the programme, the keynote speaker, Olaniran Monsur said, “With digital technology comes liberation. Liberation from social vices like cybercrime and economic inequality can only come through digital technology. Also, the only leverage we have as Africans to meet with developed countries is technology and we have to maximize the opportunities in it.”

An highlight of the event was the competition. With over 100 secondary students from the three districts in Ogun State. As part of the competition was presentations by the students of Fortress College, Ijebu-Ode, Alaye High School Ayetoro, Nawairudeen High School Abeokuta, Olaroyals School, Abeokuta and Pacesetter College, Ayetoro. The presentation which was done in English and Yoruba was explanation by each students on the projects they worked done.

At the end of the competition, the winners were adjudged by the jurors who comprised of accomplished individuals in the digital sector.

Fortress College won both the Software Development and Product Design categories, while Alaye High School won the Photography category and Pacesetters College emerged winners of the Graphic Design sections.

The Head of Training, Tekisite, Balogun Rosheedah while commenting said, “the impact of ICT on the socioeconomic development of the world is monumental, this is why we’ve tailored down courses that would make our students valuable for the global market”.

The Special Assistant to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State on Job Creation and Youths Empowerment, Abiola Odetola, noted that the initiative fits into Ogun State government’s programmes on ICT and digital economy as “Ogun State Government is poised to bridge unemployment gap with ICT and boost the digital economy which is what Tekisite is doing to liberate youths from anti-social vices and cyber crimes.”

