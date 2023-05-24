The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

7 ships with petroleum products, others awaiting berth at Lagos port - NPA

News Agency Of Nigeria

Others expected are listed as butane gas, bulk fertilizer, diplomatic bulk sugar, bulk salt, bulk urea, bulk pellets and automobile gasoline.

7 ships with petroleum products, others awaiting berth at Lagos port - NPA. [National Economy]
7 ships with petroleum products, others awaiting berth at Lagos port - NPA. [National Economy]

Recommended articles

The authority said that 28 others were expected at the port as from May 24 to 31 with general cargo, frozen fish, container, petrol, bulk wheat and bulk gypsum.

Others expected are listed as butane gas, bulk fertilizer, diplomatic bulk sugar, bulk salt, bulk urea, bulk pellets and automobile gasoline.

It said that 15 other ships were discharging general cargo, bulk wheat, frozen fish, petrol, bulk sugar, bulk salt, bulk clinker and bulk urea.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 ships with petroleum products, others awaiting berth at Lagos port - NPA

7 ships with petroleum products, others awaiting berth at Lagos port - NPA

Access Holdings shareholders approve N46.21bn final dividend for 2022

Access Holdings shareholders approve N46.21bn final dividend for 2022

CBN raises interest rate to 18.5%

CBN raises interest rate to 18.5%

A symphony of brilliance as TECNO's technological exploits wow stars at AMVCA

A symphony of brilliance as TECNO's technological exploits wow stars at AMVCA

Tanzania allocates a massive budget for ground-breaking projects

Tanzania allocates a massive budget for ground-breaking projects

Seaman's Schnapps inspires a journey of blessings with new campaign

Seaman's Schnapps inspires a journey of blessings with new campaign

Gadget giants, Strix, officially launches physical store and website

Gadget giants, Strix, officially launches physical store and website

Top 10 African cities where it is most expensive to get food

Top 10 African cities where it is most expensive to get food

Nigeria seems to be France’s favorite business destination in West Africa

Nigeria seems to be France’s favorite business destination in West Africa

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top ten highest-ranking ports in Africa

Top 10 highest-ranking ports in Africa

President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Felix Tshisekedi, seen here in November 2019, has called for a warmer relationship with Israel

DRC falls out with the World Bank at the cost of $1 billion

Moroccan Car Brand

Morocco unveils hydrogen car prototype, buffing up influence of "Made in Morocco" brand

Founder and Chief Executive of the Dangote Group Aliko Dangote gestures during an interview with Reuters in his office in Lagos, Nigeria, June 13, 2012. [REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye]

9 reasons Dangote Refinery is such a big deal