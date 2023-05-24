7 ships with petroleum products, others awaiting berth at Lagos port - NPA
Others expected are listed as butane gas, bulk fertilizer, diplomatic bulk sugar, bulk salt, bulk urea, bulk pellets and automobile gasoline.
The authority said that 28 others were expected at the port as from May 24 to 31 with general cargo, frozen fish, container, petrol, bulk wheat and bulk gypsum.
It said that 15 other ships were discharging general cargo, bulk wheat, frozen fish, petrol, bulk sugar, bulk salt, bulk clinker and bulk urea.
