5 reasons why 1851 Agidingbi app is a vibe

Nigerian app creator, culture activist and archivist, Oludamola Adebowale is adding to the existing list of educational apps that breaks the barriers created by age, religion and ethnicity with the 1851 Agidingbi app. Here are five reasons why this new 1851 Agidingbi app is such vibe:

(1) Lasgidi Story: Lagos fondly called ‘Lasgidi’ is a place of history. Many people have lived and worked in the city for many years but are not familiar with the history of Lagos. The truth is that lots of people prefer to learn about history outside the history books. With a bigger audience for technology, this 1851 Agidingbi is set to be the real deal in learning about Pre- Colonial Lagos.

(2) Mobility: Unlike the board version of the 1851 Agidingbi game, the app is convenient and easy to carry around. You can spend your waiting time on it without wasting your time.

(3) Culture-on-the-Go: Many people can share in this cultural experience from different parts of the world. With travel limitations during the pandemic, 1851 Agidingbi app takes the user on a histo-cultural journey around the history of Lagos.

(4) Game for Everyone: The game accommodates people of a wide age range: children, parents and grandparents. This is one recreation that needs no parental guidance.

(5) A Toast to Chess: The 1851 game app is fashioned after the traditional chess board with the characteristic six pieces named after the key players in the story of the British invasion of Lagos. They are: Erelu Kuti of Lagos as the Queen Mother, Oba of Lagos as The King, Adamu Eyo as The Rook, Omo Ogun Eko as The Pawn, Eletu Odibo as The Bishop and Abagbon as The Knight.

The 1851 Agidingbi is Nigeria 1st History themed variant of the Chess Game.Its combines the power of history and technology together. The Game comes in both APP and Board Game Format.

