5 reasons podcasting should be included in your content marketing strategy

As the popularity of podcasts increases, more businesses are seeing the benefits of creating their show. As a result, marketers, especially brand and content marketers, are paying attention. This article will look at why podcasting should be a part of your content marketing strategy.

It increases your audience reach.

Podcasting is an excellent approach to promote your business and reach a new audience. The sheer number of people who listen to podcasts, and the more significant number of those who haven't discovered the medium, makes it an intriguing and necessary aspect of any content marketing strategy.

Because podcasts are so diverse in terms of format and content, they may be placed on various distribution networks, giving your small business exposure through a wide range of new channels. This way, your business may reach a whole new audience and have a more robust online presence.

Ease of episodes creation

Compared to writing an article or recording a video, recording a podcast is one of the most cost-effective methods to produce fresh content and a terrific way to test new ideas. Thanks to the technology we have at our disposal, anyone with a laptop (with recording software) and a $100 microphone can start their podcast program. Other than that, all you have to do is press the record button and talk about anything you want. Of course, it is also necessary to determine whether or not it will be scripted. However, keep in mind that listeners appear to prefer more conversational and less structured podcasts.

You may quickly adapt a topic or viewpoint that connects your audience to an article, report, or ebook.

Don't overthink it, and don't worry if you despise the sound of your voice after it's recorded; we've all been there.

It helps you distinguish yourself from competitors.

Though the number of audio shows has increased in recent years, there is always a potential for more. Depending on your specialization, you may have the extra benefit of encountering less competition. Unlike blogs and social media channels, podcasts are a relatively underutilized B2B marketing strategy. If your company can effectively adopt an interesting, unique, and focused approach, you'll have a good chance of outperforming your competition.

Boosts brand affinity

An engaged audience is the first step in achieving brand affinity. The key to achieving this with any material, including podcasts, is to post regularly. Podcasts, like Netflix shows, must have a compelling appeal that makes them binge-worthy. And, much like your favorite TV show, new episodes are expected to be released every week at the same time.

Even the blandest industries may benefit from improved storytelling narratives. Furthermore, the episodic nature of a podcast encourages listeners to anticipate and return for the next episode.

You begin to generate trust with your audience as you acquire devoted listeners. So it's no surprise that 65 percent of fans claim they are more likely to purchase services and goods they hear about on their favorite podcast channels.

Going by facts, people become enthusiastic when a new podcast episode is released, and 79 percent of podcast listeners listen to new episodes right away. Also, a whopping 88 percent of listeners finish an episode in its entirety. This is enough of a confirmation that podcasts, indeed, can boost your brand affinity.

It provides an opportunity for cross-promotion

Podcasts are an effective way to promote your brand and services and those of your clients and business partners. According to a poll podcast, listeners don't appear to mind ad breaks in podcasts. Podcasts also provide the option of having an expert guest on the broadcast. As a result, your organization benefits from varied content, new information, and trustworthy sources, while the expert visitor gets to show off their talents and knowledge in a specific field.