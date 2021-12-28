5 Online team building games to try with your coworkers

Even though it may be challenging to build camaraderie, the task isn't outlandish.

Online team-building games boost your team’s confidence and sense of belonging, which is critical for its overall efficacy and representative fulfillment.

We’ve assembled a rundown of exciting games for building up your team below.

Bingo

Bingo is a fun DIY team-building game that provides a mental break while also allowing you to discover more about your teammates. Before participation, come up with a list of experiences, put them on personalized "bingo boards," and distribute them to your teammates. You can even customize it to correlate with your company's and team's goals. Throughout the game, players question each other if they have had any of the experiences described in the spaces. If a player has had the experience, they mark the space on the asker's bingo card that corresponds to it. The first person to collect enough marks to make a horizontal, vertical, or diagonal line across the board, similar to traditional bingo, wins the round. You can even present the winner with a prize, such as an online gift card, to make it more intriguing.

2.Two Truths and One Lie

Another entertaining method to discover more about your coworkers is to play Two Truths and One Lie. Best of all, hardly any material is required for this game! A team member makes two accurate statements and one lie in this game. The other members must figure out which of the statements is false. If any team member correctly guesses, that individual receives a point. If no one can guess correctly, the individual who presented the assertions receives a point. The one who has the most points at the end of the game wins.

3.Codenames

Codenames is a board game that is traditionally played in person. There is, however, an online version for remote teams. Everyone gets to view a sequence of cards with words on them at the start of the game. After that, the game splits the participants into two teams, with each side selecting a spymaster. Next, the spymasters have to get their colleagues to guess the highlighted words in their team's color. The team that correctly guesses all of their cards first wins. Because teammates must work together to succeed, Codenames is a fun team-building game.

4.Mafia

Mafia goes by a few different names, and it's a game that's frequently played in big groups. The game is essentially about mystery-solving. One of the players is a silent assailant, and it's up to the other players to figure out who is responsible.

In Mafia, there are several positions to assign to maintain organizational structure, such as Detective, Townspeople, etc. The game's best feature? All of this can be performed through a video call.

5. Scavenger Hunt

When was the last time you perused your company's website? Here comes your chance to challenge your coworkers if you've never done so before. Select pages or tabs from your company's website and assign tasks for a scavenger hunt. An example is "search for X's article link on [article topic].”