ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

25 ships with petroleum products, others expected at Lagos port

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Friday said 25 ships conveying petroleum products and other goods were expected at Lagos port from March 3 to March 15.

25 ships with petroleum products, others expected at Lagos port.
25 ships with petroleum products, others expected at Lagos port.

Recommended articles

The NPA also stated that 21 ships were already discharging general cargo, petrol, containers, soya bean meal, bulk urea, bulk fertiliser, bulk wheat, truck, bulk sugar, wheat bran pellet, automobile gasoline and frozen fish.

The authority noted that seven ships had arrived the port and were waiting to berth with containers, jet fuel, automobile gasoline and fuel.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

25 ships with petroleum products, others expected at Lagos port

25 ships with petroleum products, others expected at Lagos port

Dangote Sugar declares N82.3bn annual profit for 2022

Dangote Sugar declares N82.3bn annual profit for 2022

Kenya turns to Tanzania for dollars as the country experiences a dollar shortage

Kenya turns to Tanzania for dollars as the country experiences a dollar shortage

FMN rewards three innovative local businesses with a cash Prize of N10 million

FMN rewards three innovative local businesses with a cash Prize of N10 million

Local plane ticket prices in Nigeria rose from N38k to N74k in 12 months

Local plane ticket prices in Nigeria rose from N38k to N74k in 12 months

Nigeria's foreign exchange inflow drops by 40 percent to $26.32 billion

Nigeria's foreign exchange inflow drops by 40 percent to $26.32 billion

Africa’s e-commerce sector to grow by 50% in just 2 years - United Nations

Africa’s e-commerce sector to grow by 50% in just 2 years - United Nations

Experience the new crypto trading lifestyle with Oyola

Experience the new crypto trading lifestyle with Oyola

Powerful global corporations are causing food shortages in Africa, according to a report

Powerful global corporations are causing food shortages in Africa, according to a report

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eacop pipeline project

Uganda, Tanzania face increased pressure from international communities

Ethiopia is among the least-connected countries in Africa, with only about 12 percent of people online, the International Telecommunications Union reported in 2015

The high cost of mobile data in Africa: Top 20 most expensive countries

Kenya's innovation shines through its vibrant city of Nairobi.

Kenya and Botswana stand out as innovators in Africa, according to WIPO report

EACOP project

French court sides with Uganda and Tanzania in their controversial oil case