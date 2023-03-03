25 ships with petroleum products, others expected at Lagos port
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Friday said 25 ships conveying petroleum products and other goods were expected at Lagos port from March 3 to March 15.
The NPA also stated that 21 ships were already discharging general cargo, petrol, containers, soya bean meal, bulk urea, bulk fertiliser, bulk wheat, truck, bulk sugar, wheat bran pellet, automobile gasoline and frozen fish.
The authority noted that seven ships had arrived the port and were waiting to berth with containers, jet fuel, automobile gasoline and fuel.
