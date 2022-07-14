10 Nigerians working at Amazon you should know

Having a job with a prestigious company like Amazon, means having a chance to learn from some of the brightest minds on the planet, share one's knowledge and the good feeling of being part of a company making real global impact.

Here are 10 amazing Nigerians working at Amazon that are worth knowing.

1) Oluwanifemi Odeyinde

Oluwanifemi is an Employee Relations & HR Compliance Manager at Amazon. She has over nine years experience as a human resource executive, having worked with companies as Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, and Hapag-Lloyd AG.

Oluwanifemi earned her bachelor’s degree in Geography and an MBA from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Pulse Nigeria

2) Felix Ekwueme

Born in Nigeria but now an American citizen, Felix Ekwueme is a Product Management Lead at Amazon. His journey has seen him work at IBM, where he built IBM’s Marketplace product, and serve as a Soldier in the US Army Reserves.

Pulse Nigeria

3) Olufunbi Falayi

Olufunbi is an Obafemi Awolowo University alum, has worked with big-name companies like Google and is the co-founder of Klump. He is currently a Senior Product Manager for Amazon Payments Products.

He has also worked with Venture Capital firms like Savannah Fund and incubators/accelerators like Passion Incubator and is a Partner at Yellowwood Capital.

Pulse Nigeria

4) Ijeoma Uhuegbulem

A law graduate from the University of Lagos, Lagos State, Ijeoma Uhuegbulem is a Senior Supply Chain Analyst at Amazon working out of Luxembourg, Germany.

Born and raised in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, she worked as a lawyer for a year before discovering a passion for data and decided to change her career path.

Prior to Amazon, she has worked at companies like Pentagon Partners, a law firm in Lagos; BAM Technology, a Blockchain Solution provider, as a business analyst.

Ijeoma has an MSC in Digital Marketing, and Data Science from Emylon Business School, France and has worked at Amazon since October 2021.

Pulse Nigeria

5) Emmanuel Uche

Emmanuel is a Military Sourcing Specialist at Amazon. The Babcock University graduate's role at Amazon is to promote diversity by aiding to recruit military veterans into roles at Amazon.

He has over five years of recruitment experience, having worked as Head of Recruitment at Jiji, Recruitment Specialist at Productive People Ltd, and Recruitment Analyst at Platinum Careers.

Pulse Nigeria

6) Piriye Anga

Diepiriye “Piriye” Anga has worked as a Corporate Counsel at Amazon since May 2021. She has also worked with prestigious law firms like Aluko and Oyebode and New York-based Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP.

Pulse Nigeria

7) Uthman Adebanjo

Uthman is a Cloud Support Engineer (Analytics) at Amazon Web Services (AWS), working out of Cape Town, South Africa.

He is an expert in business intelligence and ETL solutions with over nine years of experience in database administration, data analysis, scripting and reporting alongside query optimisation.

Pulse Nigeria

8) Adeyemi Adetuwo

Yemi works as a Cloud Security Expert at Amazon Web Services.

A graduate from Ashesi University and has worked as an Information Security Analyst in companies like Firstbank, Stanbic IBTC, and Reliance Infosystems.

Pulse Nigeria

9) Adebodun Aina

Adebodun works as a Pathways Senior Operations Manager at Amazon.

Before joining Amazon, he worked as a Business Analyst at McKinsey, where he worked on improving the vaccine supply chain for a primary health client to minimize the spread of diseases like polio and led the development of a tax revenue generation strategy for one of Africa’s populous country.

Pulse Nigeria

10) Worth mentioning: Ukonwa Kuzi-Orizu Ojo

(resigned Global Chief Marketing Officer for Amazon Prime Video & Studios & General Manager for Prime Video US Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) service in June 2022)

Throughout her career, she received over 50 awards and honours for driving outstanding market-leading results and delivering creative campaigns/innovations.

Pulse Nigeria

Equally worth knowing, About a week ago, Amazon, via its LinkedIn page, announced that its International Event team would be hosting an interviewing event in Lagos, Nigeria, for Software Developer II candidates for its Consumer division from August 1 – 5, 2022.