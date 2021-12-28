RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

10 Email marketing statistics shaping the world

You may be wondering if you should integrate email marketing into your business strategy. Well, why not?

The email has been available since the 1970s, and it continues to be quite successful, even with younger audiences. Email marketing can accomplish a lot more than just getting messages into people's inboxes.

Email, in fact, yields $42 for every $1 invested, a staggering 4,200 percent ROI, making it one of the most excellent marketing solutions.

What conclusions may be drawn from email marketing statistics? When it comes to showing the legitimacy of email marketing, the data speak for themselves.

  1. Marketers who employ segmented campaigns get a 760 percent gain in revenue – Campaign Monitor
  2. 4 out of 5 marketers would prefer giving up social media to email marketing – Litmus 
  3. 68 percent of Millennials say promotional emails have influenced their purchasing decisions - Fluent
  4. 64% of small businesses utilize email marketing to reach out to clients – Campaign Monitor
  5. Over the previous year, 78 percent of marketers have experienced an increase in email interaction – Not Another State of Marketing
  6. Litmus reports that 56% of emails are read on iPhones or in Gmail
  7. On average, the email opening rate is 19.8 %, the click-through rate is 11.3%, and the bounce rate is 9.4 % across all industries – Constant Communication
  8. A welcome email's average open rate is 82 percent – GetResponse 
  9. Cart of goods conversions increase by 6.33 percent when abandonment emails are sent within an hour of leaving a website – SaleCycle 
  10. 90 percent of content marketers consider email engagement to be the most important metric for measuring content performance – Content Marketing Institute
  11. Launching a mobile-responsive email design can result in a 15% increase in unique mobile clicks – MailChimp 
  12. Mobile-friendly email is the second most-used approach email marketers employ to increase their engagement – HubSpot.
  13. If you don't send more than five emails weekly, your audience will reward you with more remarkable open and click rates – GetResponse
  14. Every day, 99 percent of email users check their inbox, with some checking up to 20 times each day. Of those that check, 58 percent of them read their email first thing in the morning – OptinMonster. 
  15. 45 percent of internet users avoid opening emails from unknown senders – Statista

The above points prove email marketing should indeed be a viable consideration for any business. Although you can always come back to this post, why don’t you start using the ideas right away?

