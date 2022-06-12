10 digital skills to make you relevant in tech industry

Here are 10 digital skills to make you relevant in the tech industry:

1) Graphics Designer

As a Graphic Designer you bring together art and technology, knowledge of design principles combined with a mastery of design software. Because they often work with clients and colleagues on various projects, they also need important soft skills like communication and problem solving.

Graphic Designers are constantly tasked with developing new and unique ideas. The designs they create need to capture people’s attention while also communicating an intended message, which requires a lot of creative thinking.

In addition, acquiring these skills will place you on top of your game with the use of Adobe Illustrator, branding, UI/UX, Adobe InDesign, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe After Effects, and Sketch.

2) Content Marketing

Only a few organizations are able to create a type of content that achieves great results for their business. First, content writing skill is important for your blogs and other website pages.

Content marketing helps to tell the brand’s story in an interesting manner to its audience in order to attract, engage and entertain them. Content marketers use multimedia content creation skills like images and videos to connect with audiences.

3) App and Web development, Programming

These skills are regularly on the chart of 10 most in-demand by companies. The core for any digital company or Tech product is coding, which include Bootstrap, jQuery, Angular, Code Igniter, PHP/JavaScript and MySQL.

Creating and building a portfolio of projects showing your coding skills can help in proving your expertise and knowledge in getting your dream job.

4) Digital Business Analysis

The importance of digital business analysis helps organizations in making the right choices by providing objective data with proven analysis to aid the growth of the organization.

This skill is a 21st century skill that will place you as a hot cake for employers. Digital business analysts also help companies develop a digital ecosystem of technologies that will help drive digital transformation.

5) Digital Product Management

Another skill that is always in-demand because of its value to the tech industry is Digital product Management. New and existing software needs a management system for continuity and sustainability.

The continued creation and growth of software will make product managers ever relevant.

6) Digital Marketing

Having a product and service is one thing while promoting them is another ball game. Products and services have to always be promoted via different channels in order to drive traffic to your business. In-demand skills for Digital Marketers are:

Digital marketing tools

Analytics tools

Social media marketing

Content marketing

SEO

UX (User Experience Design)

7) Social Media Management/Marketing

Social media has a wide range of different people with different interests, likes and dislikes. Understanding the kind of content they need and want can be quite difficult, so this is where social media managers and marketers come in, they help in connecting organizations to their customers via social media;. Twitter, Facebook, Reddit, Instagram and countless other platforms.

8) Data analysis

Data analysts assist in simplifying huge amounts of data that are valuable to the company.

Data Scientists and Data analysts are in-demand by employers across the world. A recent report by McKinsey showed that “The United States alone faces a shortage of 140,000 to 190,000 people with analytical expertise and 1.5 million managers with skills to make decisions based on the analysis of big data. ”Acquiring this skill will position you to be valuable to top companies.

9) Digital Project management

Project management is a vital part of creating a digital product or service which will be cost effective and timely. In addition, having knowledge on these methodologies like Scrum and Agile places you at the top of the chart.

10) Email Marketing

Email marketing is a form of direct marketing that connects a company to its audience and retains them with content of their interest. From startups to multinational corporations, a great email marketing strategy aids successful campaigns.