Niger Republic drops French for Hausa as official language

In a historic move to break away from its colonial legacy, Niger Republic has officially designated Hausa as the country’s new national language, replacing French.

The announcement was confirmed in a new charter released on March 31 and published in a special edition of the government's official journal.

“The national language is Hausa,” the document states clearly.

While English and French remain recognised as working languages, the elevation of Hausa marks a significant cultural and political shift.

Hausa is already widely spoken across Niger, particularly in the Zinder, Maradi, and Tahoua regions.

It is the mother tongue or second language for the vast majority of the country’s 26 million citizens.

In contrast, only about three million people—just 13 percent of the population—speak French, a remnant of Niger’s history as a former French colony.

“This move is about reclaiming our identity,” a government source noted. “Hausa is the language of the people—it reflects who we are more than French ever did.”

The new charter also acknowledges other major local languages, listing Zarma-Songhay, Fula, Kanuri, Gourmanche, and Arabic as part of Niger’s diverse linguistic heritage.

Analysts view the shift as part of a broader effort by Niger’s military-led government to assert national sovereignty and reduce reliance on Western institutions and influence.