ECOWAS Parliament faces tough test as Sahel States exit region, U.S. reduces aid

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament is set to convene in Lagos from Monday, March 3, 2025, to Saturday, March 8, 2025.

This session occurs at a pivotal moment, as the sub-region faces significant geopolitical shifts and external aid challenges.

Key deliberations are expected to focus on the recent exit of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso—collectively known as the Alliance of Sahel States (AES)—from ECOWAS, and the implications of U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to halt funding for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Navigating the Aftermath of the Alliance of Sahel States' Departure

On January 29, 2025, Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso formalised their withdrawal from ECOWAS, a move that has profound implications for regional cohesion and security.

The formation of the AES signifies a new alliance focused on mutual security and development, independent of ECOWAS frameworks.

This realignment raises critical questions about the future of collective security agreements, economic integration, and political collaboration within West Africa.

The ECOWAS Parliament is poised to address several pressing issues arising from this development:

1. Security Framework Disruption: The departure of these three nations disrupts existing security arrangements, particularly in the fight against insurgency and terrorism in the Sahel region.

Nigeria's Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, highlighted that this withdrawal has significantly impacted the sub-region's security architecture.

2. Economic and Trade Relations: With the AES countries introducing their own biometric passports and potentially new trade policies, ECOWAS must reassess its economic ties and trade agreements with these former member states.

Ensuring the continuity of commerce and the movement of goods is vital for regional stability.

3. Diplomatic Engagement and Mediation: Despite the withdrawal, ECOWAS has expressed a commitment to keeping communication channels open, aiming to maintain diplomatic relations and possibly reintegrate these nations in the future.

This approach underscores the bloc's dedication to regional unity and stability.

Assessing the Impact of USAID Funding Cessation

In a parallel development, President Donald Trump's administration has announced a substantial reduction of over 90% in USAID's foreign aid contracts, amounting to $60 billion in global assistance.

This policy shift has far-reaching consequences for West African nations that have historically relied on U.S. aid for various development programs.

Key considerations for the ECOWAS Parliament include:

1. Health and Humanitarian Programs: The abrupt cessation of USAID funds has led to the suspension of numerous health initiatives, including those targeting HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria.

Countries like Nigeria and Ghana, which have benefited from substantial aid, now face challenges in sustaining these critical programs.

2. Economic Development and Infrastructure Projects: USAID has been instrumental in funding infrastructure projects aimed at boosting economic growth.

The withdrawal of support jeopardises ongoing and planned projects, potentially stalling economic progress in the region.

3. Geopolitical Ramifications: The reduction in U.S. aid may create a vacuum that other global powers, such as China, could fill.

This shift could alter geopolitical dynamics, with West African nations potentially seeking new partnerships to fulfill their development needs.

Strategic Responses and Policy Formulation

In light of these challenges, the ECOWAS Parliament's agenda is expected to encompass:

Formulating a Unified Security Strategy: Developing a cohesive approach to address security concerns exacerbated by the AES's departure, including potential collaborations with international partners and reinforcement of internal security mechanisms.

Reevaluating Economic Policies: Assessing the economic impact of the AES withdrawal and USAID funding cuts, and exploring alternative funding sources and trade partnerships to mitigate adverse effects.

Strengthening Regional Solidarity: Reaffirming the commitment to regional integration and solidarity, and exploring diplomatic avenues to engage with the AES for potential reintegration or collaboration on mutual interests.

The forthcoming session of the ECOWAS Parliament represents a critical juncture for West Africa.