Seyi Tinubu: NANS accuses Atiku of political interference, threatens protest

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) have accused former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of coordinating political interference in student leadership.

According to Olushola Oladoja-led NANS, in a statement signed by its National Public Relations Officer, Samson Adeyemi, Ariku and activist-cum-politician, Omoyele Sowore, are sponsoring factionalism within the student body.

“It has come to our attention that certain elements, acting under the influence and sponsorship of former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and Mr Omoyele Sowore, are actively involved in sowing seeds of discord within NANS,” the statement read.

The student bodies threatened to mobilise nationwide protests against the accused politician if such meddling continues.

The development comes on the heels of a recent emergence of a factional NANS President, Atiku Isah, and his allegation of assault and abduction against Seyi, President Bola Tinubu’s son.

Isah claimed that Seyi offered him N100m during a meeting in Lagos to promote Tinubu. He said he declined the offer because he couldn't endorse a President who had failed to deliver on his campaign promises.

NANS accuses Isah of collecting bribes

But, NANS accused Isah of receiving funds to destabilise the association and falsely claim its presidency.

“We are aware of recent clandestine meetings between Atiku and his cousin, Isah, aimed at infiltrating and destabilising the student movement.”

“Let it be known that NANS is not and will never be an appendage of any political party or personality,” the statement read.

The student union asked the former President to “call his associates to order or risk being declared persona non grata across Nigerian campuses.”

In the same vein, NAPS President, Eshiofune Paul-Oghayan, described Isah’s claims as “fabricated and politically mischievous.”

Paul-Oghayan described Seyi as “a strategic bridge between Nigerian youths and the state,” and not a political manipulator as alleged.